Did you know the same artist who popularized the Republican elephant and Democrat donkey also was responsible for the modern image of Santa Claus?

Or that the U.S. citizenship test has more than 100 potential questions, but those taking it will be asked just six to 10 questions?

Or that years ago, specific parties in different states had their own ballots in different colors? Thus, people automatically knew who someone was voting for based on the color of their ballot.

These are only a few of the many facts people can learn from a new traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian. The public can see this exhibit, free of charge, from now through Oct. 7 at the Saunders County Historical Society Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., in Wahoo. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The exhibit, titled “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” is based on a major exhibition on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”

“Voices and Votes” has many features including:

Historical and contemporary photos;

Educational and archival video;

Multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos and information;

Historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.

“I believe that ‘Voices and Votes’ will inspire many Nebraskans to think about and discuss the importance of our right to vote and the sacrifices that so many people made to ensure that this privilege is afforded to citizens of all backgrounds,” Mary Yager, Humanities Nebraska associate director, said in a news release. “It’s exciting to think about the conversations that will be sparked among visitors of all ages.”

The exhibit has six sections that cover various aspects, including many things people may not realize are part of democracy, said Erin Hauser, Saunders County Museum curator.

Hauser believes the exhibit offers a great opportunity for people to learn about or remind themselves about the origins of this form of government.

“I think a lot of us have forgotten about what a unique concept it was when it first came about,” Hauser said.

While some may assume democracy sprang fully formed from this nation’s forefathers, Hauser points out that a lot of debate that took place at the time.

Along with the Smithsonian exhibit, the Saunders County Museum is hosting two local exhibits and a lecture series.

One of these exhibits is called “Produced by Politics.” It includes campaign buttons and posters.

“We have some from when Bobby Kennedy visited,” Hauser said.

The brother of assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Bobby was running for the office and visited Wahoo in May 1968 – shortly before he was assassinated that June.

Photos taken when Bobby Kennedy visited Wahoo and a political rally poster are among items in this display.

The other local exhibit focuses on the Ida McKinley Club, formed by women in Wahoo in 1896. The women attended rallies and marched in parades.

“It was a way for women to become involved in politics, even though they weren’t allowed to vote,” Hauser said.

It’s also believed the group may have been formed as a way for women to influence their husbands to vote for Ida’s spouse, William McKinley, who became the 25th president of the United States and served from 1897 until his assassination in 1901.

This exhibit features two dresses, on loan to the museum, and a picture from that time period.

In addition, the museum is offering a lecture series based on the Smithsonian exhibit.

All lectures will take place at noon in the museum. All are free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lunch to the programs. Groups and organizations are welcome to attend the Lunch and Learn events.

Dates, topics and speakers include:

Wednesday, Sept. 6—“Fight for the Right to Vote: It Still Matters,” Dianne Bystrom, presented by Humanities Nebraska;

Wednesday, Sept. 13—“Libraries & Democracy”;

Wednesday, Sept. 20—“Sovereign Citizens, Indigenous Campaign for and critiques of US Citizenship,” Katrina Jagadinsky;

Wednesday, Sept. 27—“Latino voters in the US,” Sergio Wals;

Tuesday, Oct. 3—Program by Civic Nebraska;

Friday, Oct. 6—“How music of protest rocked the vote,” Dawne Curry.

“Voices and Votes” is part of Museum on Main Street, a partnership between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and state humanities councils nationwide.

Museum on Main Street is designed to bring Smithsonian exhibits to small-town museums and people in rural areas who might not have access or opportunity to the displays or information.

Hauser said the museum applied for the exhibit through Humanities Nebraska in 2022 and learned earlier this year that it had been accepted to host it.

“When you apply for it, you have to set some ideas for programming and local exhibits,” she said.

Hauser appreciates the Smithsonian exhibit.

“It’s certainly piqued my interest,” she said. “There’s lots of little tidbits I remember, but there’s lots of things I didn’t realize.”

One of those was about the man responsible for popularizing the Republican elephant and Democrat donkey in the 1870s. His name was Thomas Nast and he was a political cartoonist for the Harper’s Weekly political magazine.

Hauser encouraged the public to come to the exhibit.

“There’s something for everybody,” Hauser said. “It doesn’t matter what side you happen to fall on – left or right, blue or red.”

More information about the museum can be found on its website: saunderscomuseum.org