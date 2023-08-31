Friday

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 plus and ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

Fishing for Younger Friends, 10 a.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Children ages 3-5 years will learn the names of some common Nebraska fish, make a fish print and learn to cast by playing Backyard Bass. Following the program, the children can fish at the lake. Equipment and bait will be provided. Adults ages 16 and up who fish with their children must have a fishing license. Adult supervision is required.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

SeptemberFest Omaha, 5 p.m. to midnight, Lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. The Salute to Labor will include a carnival midway, Kiddie Kingdom rides, Omaha Fight Club, vendor booths, international food garden and Omaha Wild Clowndum tent and strolling performers. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free. From 5-10 p.m. on Friday, all military families and retirees will receive free admission.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

11th Annual LOVAM Jazz Festival featuring multi-Grammy award saxophonist Gerald Albright, 4-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The festival also will include Soul-jazz flutist Althea Rene, jazz band Chad Stoner, and NOMA Ensemble with Dana Murray. Admission is free

Theater

— Tribune staff

Events

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. All types of goods are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more. Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m. The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a DAV fundraiser in the ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Silver Moon Band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m.

SeptemberFest Omaha, noon to midnight, Lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free. From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, all military families and retirees will receive free admission.

Sunday

Theater

Events

HutchFest 2023, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Millwork Commons, 11th and Nicholas streets, Omaha. Everyone is invited to peruse hundreds of handmade artisans and vintage dealers from across the Midwest, munch on street-style brunch far or sip on gourmet brunch-themed cocktails. There also will be an oversized lawn games park and live music. Admission is $10 (cash only). Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

SeptemberFest Omaha, noon to midnight, Lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free.

Monday

Events

SeptemberFest Omaha, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free. From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, all military families and retirees will receive free admission.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. In honor of the passing of John Huss, Midland University’s jazz director, the Traditional Jazz Band will play. Gabriel Windham, Midland University’s new jazz director, also will be introduced. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 4 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org, or calling 402-720-2332 and leaving a message.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

Sept. 7

Theater

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. There will be drink specials during the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Car Movie Cruise Night featuring “Two Lane Blacktop,” dusk (about 7:50 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, courtesy of Museum of American Speed.