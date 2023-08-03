Friday

Concerts

Train with special guest Better Than Ezra, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $34 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival: “The Middle of Everywhere,” 7:30 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Theater

“The Last Five Years,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org and at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls provided by the Scribner Chamber; swine show; KidZone; companion animal show; dog show; 4-H livestock judging contest; baseball games, bingo; performance by the North Bend Community Band; concert featuring John Michael Montgomery, Adam Doleac and Dylan Bloom; and after party music in the beer garden featuring Silas Creek Band.

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, French fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

99th Annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival, 5-11 p.m., 10th and William streets, Omaha. This festival, which continues through Sunday, features carnival rides, authentic Italian foods, and musical entertainment.

10th Annual New American Arts Festival, 6-10 p.m., Benson Creative District, 2727 N. 62nd St., Omaha. The festival celebrates the immigrant, migrant and refugee communities of the greater Omaha area. Everyone is invited to catch live drum and salsa workshops, witness community-painted mural installation, and enjoy food at a variety of food trucks. Admission is free.

North Bend Area Community Band performance, 7 p.m., Exhibit Hall, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The band is under the direction of Ryan Baldwin.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

In The Market For Blues – Omaha’s Blues Fest, noon to 12:30 a.m., multiple venues in Omaha. The festival will feature 35 bands and 10 venues. The headliner will be Toronzo Cannon who will perform at 8 p.m. Holland Performing Arts Center’s Mammel Courtyard. Tickets range from $25 to $35. For more information, visit omahablues.com.

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring Ecko, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. In addition to music, there will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and kids can play on the playground equipment. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Steve Miller Band, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $40 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Kansas: 50th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $44 to $125 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 5 p.m., and “Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“The Last Five Years,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org and at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations; coffee and rolls provided by Gateway Realty and Glenn Martindale & Associates; beef show; KidZone; mud volleyball tournament; chain saw artist demonstrations; rabbit show; Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course; UNL Mobile Beef Lab; storytime; kiddie pedal pull; tractor rides; Vacha Karate demonstrations; watermelon feed by Scribner-Snyder Community School; face painting/balloon artist; American Legion barbecue; baseball games; wine and beer tasting; bingo; demolition derby and touch trucks; Pathfinder Chorus performance; and live music in the beer garden featuring The Francis Brothers.

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. A watermelon buffet will highlight all the varieties of watermelon raised by Nelson Produce Farm, including the farm’s favorite Black Diamond and Sunburst, a yellow meat watermelon. Unique toppings will be offered. There also will be a seed-spitting contest and rides on the watermelon bus. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Ongoing demonstrations featuring military and civilian life of the 1820s will occur throughout the park. Reenactors will portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. A Nebraska park entry permit is required. Admission to the visitor center is $4 for those age 13 and older and $1 for children 3-12.

National Root Beer Float Day celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Each visitor to the museum will receive a ticket for one free root beer float during museum hours (while supplies last). There also will be science demonstrations from Nebraska SciFest and Comedic Superhero Scientist Dr. Oxygen. Regular museum admission applies.

99th Annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival, noon to 11 p.m., 10th and William streets, Omaha. This festival, features carnival rides, authentic Italian foods, and musical entertainment.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

Tractor Drive, noon, starting at American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Jeeps and UTVs also are welcome (no 4-wheelers allowed). Registration and a bloody mary bar will begin at 10 a.m. The entry fee for drivers is $25 with a meal or $20 without a meal. The entry fee for an additional rider is $15 with a meal or $10 without a meal. The drive will end at American Legion Post 158. A meal will be served and there will be a split-the-pot and raffle at the conclusion of the tractor drive. The meal is open to the public for $10.

Tim’s Backyard BBQ, 3-8 p.m., 1440 W. 12th St., Fremont. This event is a fundraiser for Tim Baker and his family to help pay for medical expenses. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich with cole slaw and cornbread and soda or water for $10 a ticket. Another meal consisting of a hot dog on a bun, chips and soda or water will be $5 a ticket. There also will be a raffle with a variety of prizes and tables of items to be sold. Mexican street corn, homemade lemonade and goodie bags with kids toys will be sold. The public is invited.

4th Annual 48th and O Car Show, 4-7:30 p.m., 4720 O St., Lincoln. The car show, which will help support Autism Family Network, is be presented by Autosounds of Lincoln and Chick-Fil-A. It will feature some of Lincoln’s finest cars, trucks and bikes. Registration at the show is $30.

Purple Heart Car Show, 5-9 p.m., Victory Lane Omaha, 204th and West Center Road. The car show is open to all makes and models. The bays at Victory Lane Omaha also will be open. All participating vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. and are requested to stay until 9 p.m. for safety. Live music will be provided by The Outback Band. There also will be food, drinks, and activities for kids. A donation is requested in lieu of a car show registration fee. Admission to the show is free for spectators, but a donation is appreciated. All proceeds will benefit Wounded Warriors Family Support.

Sunday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Last Five Years,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org and at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include the Dodge County 4-H pancake feed; KidZone; chain saw artist demonstrations; community church service; Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations; round robin showmanship; parade; bingo; Pioneer Farm Family and Grand Marshal awards; baseball finals; beer garden; Dodge County Cattleman Barbecue; KidZone animal auction; and Leo Lonnie Polka Band performance.

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Ongoing demonstrations featuring military and civilian life of the 1820s will occur throughout the park. Reenactors will portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. A Nebraska park entry permit is required. Admission to the visitor center is $4 for those age 13 and older and $1 for children 3-12.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Nebraska Prostate Cancer Alliance Car Show, noon to 3 p.m., Centris Federal Credit Union Headquarters, 13120 Pierce St., Omaha. Vehicle registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Free PSA tests will be performed by Methodist Hospital staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit cruisinforacureomaha.com.

99th Annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival, 2-9 p.m., 10th and William streets, Omaha. This festival, features carnival rides, authentic Italian foods, and musical entertainment.

Monday

Events

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Aug. 10

Concerts

Jazz on the Green featuring Ana Popovic and The Toast (opener), 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. There will be food and treats available from area vendors, or bring your own picnic dinner and drinks (beer and wine allowed, but no liquor). The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with the preshow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The main show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the goat show, cat show, opening ceremony, dog show, Wildlife Encounters shows, magic shows by Jay Mattioli, dairy show, classic and antique tractor show and judging, pony rides, carnival, sheep show, baseball tournament, Northeast Nebraska tractor pull, Bohemian tractor pull, kiddie tractor pull, team sorting, and Outlaw – Heartland Division truck and tractor pull.

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics with a Cause featuring “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by Valley Public Library. Donations will benefit Valley Public Library. Members of the Omaha Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up focused on celestial bodies for viewing by the public.