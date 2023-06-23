The Rev. Brian Collins has so many memories of his family’s time in Africa.

He’s seen the gratitude of a woman who knelt and thanked him and other ministry team members for a Bible in her own language.

Collins remembers a man’s tragic death and, in another instance, a church that waited for a ministry group long past the start time of a worship service.

With these and other recollections, Collins has begun a new endeavor — this time as associate pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont.

Collins had experiences in the secular world before becoming a minister of the Gospel.

Born in Columbia, Tennessee, Collins grew up in Decatur, Alabama, where he graduated from Austin High School.

During his teen years, Collins said he believes God put a desire in his heart to be a missionary.

He took a different path — at first — graduating from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a degree in chemical engineering.

Collins worked for 3M, International Paper and then 13 years for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Huntsville, overseeing construction of propulsion parts for the space shuttle program.

His life would change in 2014.

Through circumstances, reading the Bible and wise counsel from others, Collins was led to become a missionary.

He resigned from his job and moved his wife, Amanda, and family to Zambia, Africa, where they arrived in 2016. The Collins have four daughters, Zoie, now 17, Zanna, 14, Zimeri, 11, and Zadie, 8.

They started churches, trained Zambian pastors and were involved in evangelism in the Copperbelt Province.

Collins recalls moments both poignant and heartrending.

“We did a lot of ministry out in the bush,” he said.

He remembers one woman’s reaction after she received a Bible.

“She got on her knees and was very thankful and started crying,” Collins said. “She’d never had the Bible in her language before and she immediately started reading it and it was very touching.”

Collins remembers a sad experience that occurred a few years earlier.

“I got a call that a friend of mine, I’d seen the day before, had died,” Collins said.

The man had been asleep in his wood and grass hut, when he knocked over a candle. The hut caught on fire and the man burned alive.

Collins pulled the man’s body out of the hut and conducted his funeral. He remembers the man as having been a helpful and very nice person. His death provided a solemn reminder.

“It reminded me of the shortness of life and you’re never promised tomorrow,” Collins said.

In 2018, the Rev. Steve Cheuvront, now lead pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont, was part of a mission team that went to Zambia.

“We were helping build classrooms for the Christian school and roofing for some of the teachers’ huts,” Cheuvront remembered.

Collins and Cheuvront were each riding four-wheelers heading to a church for a service, while other ministry team members were in a Land Cruiser (SUV).

The two men went ahead of the SUV and wondered later why the vehicle never arrived.

“We traveled back only to find that they had blown two tires, because they hit a log in the road,” Collins said.

People from the SUV were in their church clothes, changing the tires.

“We were 45 minutes late to the church service,” Cheuvront recalled.

But people at the church waited for the mission team to arrive and had a service.

The Collins served in Zambia for seven years, before returning to the United States this year.

“The Lord moved us back,” Collins said. “Our work there was finished.”

A new chapter in Collins’ life would begin after Cheuvront asked him to pray about coming to Fremont.

Collins prayed and started at Calvary Baptist this month.

“That’s where God opened the door and said, ‘Take it,’” Collins said.

As associate pastor, Collins helps coordinate the missions’ ministry at the church. He works with children’s and youth-student ministries and church training and discipleship.

Calvary Baptist has an average attendance of about 115 people on a Sunday morning.

Collins enjoys serving the church.

“I like the people,” Collins said. “They’re very down-to-earth, very real.”

He’s ready for this latest part of his ministry journey.

“Serving the Lord is the adventure of a lifetime,” Collins said. “There’s never a dull moment.”