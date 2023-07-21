Food, cars and fellowship are on the menu for an upcoming event at First Lutheran Church.

Following last year’s success, the Food Truck Festival is planned from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on the east side of the church parking lot at 3200 E. Military Ave. The public is invited.

Nine food trucks will be at the event. They’ll offer a variety of foods from barbecue to hot dogs and Mexican to ice cream and shaved ice will be at the event, said Kristin Johnson, deacon of faith formation at First Lutheran. Cookies and popcorn will be among treats as well.

Guests can park on the other side of the parking lot and go to the area where they can purchase their choices of foods. They can eat at picnic tables under pop-up awnings outside. They also can go inside the church to eat or buy the meals to go.

Each truck vendor is asked to donate a portion of the proceeds — from 5 to 20% — to the Fremont Area United Way’s food insecurity program.

Besides the food trucks, the church is offering a cooling station for children with kiddie pools and sprinklers outside.

New this year will be a Classic Car Show, which will feature more than 20 classic cars. Fremont Antique Car Club is participating. The show will include a People’s Choice Award given at the end of the event.

“People will get to vote on their favorite classic car,” Johnson said.

The church hosted the festival for the first time in 2022 with five food trucks. About 200 people came to eat.

“It was a big success,” Johnson said.

“Several food trucks ran out of food,” she added, but Johnson doesn’t think that will happen given the number of trucks this year.

Johnson said the event is part of the church’s Cultivating Kindness with the Fruit of the Spirit theme. She said it’s a way the church can help those who face food insecurity

“This is one small act of kindness that people can share with others and walk away with having supported the community and small businesses,” she said.

The event also provides an opportunity for people to be part of a community gathering. Attendees need not be church members.

“This is open to anyone,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted the fellowship she saw at the 2022 event.

“It was wonderful to see people gathered around a table enjoying laughter and a meal together,” she said. “It was really neat.”

Because tables can seat 10 to 15 people, two or three families met each other at the event and shared a meal and laughter.

Johnson also noted how Christ often ate meals with others.

“Jesus was always about sharing a meal and opening up one’s table and heart,” she said. “

The Food Truck Festival is one way people can do that.

“We’re helping to provide ways for people to see how God is at work in our community and beyond,” Johnson said.

Christy Fiala, executive director of Fremont Area United Way, expressed her gratitude for the church’s endeavor.

“First Lutheran Church is an amazing community partner,” Fiala said. “Fremont Area United Way appreciates how First Lutheran Church continually steps up in Fremont to spread kindness throughout our community. First Lutheran Church is creative in their ability to involve everyone in finding solutions to community challenges.”