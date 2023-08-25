Lt. Alex Ozuna wondered if the boy in her Bible study might become a lawyer.

“He was the kid who always questioned me or wanted to debate something from the Bible,” Ozuna said. “He had me on my toes, studying God’s word so I could have the right answer for him.”

Through Salvation Army programs, Ozuna helped the 17-year-old — who was from a family of eight siblings — get a $1,000 scholarship. He was the first person in his family to go to college. He became a paralegal.

Years later, she and her husband, Lt. Oscar Ozuna, have begun striving to make a difference in the lives of youth and adults at the Salvation Army of Fremont. The couple came in June and already oversee several ministries, which besides pastoral care include: a social service program with a hygiene pantry; Sunday morning church service; Wednesday night Bible study, a women’s ministry group and a Monday night youth program. Oscar also plans to launch a men’s ministry group.

Alex, whose parents were Salvation Army pastors, lived in different places with her two brothers and sister.

“Wherever they were stationed at, we moved,” said Alex, who graduated in 2006 from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California.

Although she grew up in the church, Alex said a life trauma caused her to look for God wholeheartedly.

“When I gave my 100% to God, my life changed around fast,” she said. “I was in a very abusive relationship that made me realize that God is the important man in my life and—when I did that—I got back into church.”

She became a youth pastor.

“My ministry started there when I started to see God’s hand at work, because I was able to help young women, like myself, who’d been in abusive relationships.”

She noted something else.

“When you finally say ‘yes’ to God, the change he can do in your life and then the miraculous blessings he brings upon you when you say ‘yes’ to serving him is amazing,” she said.

Most of Alex’s jobs have been with the Salvation Army from an administrator to a case manager. She’s studied early childhood education in college and is earning a certificate to work with afterschool programs or as a program director for camps.

Alex said she met her “wonderful husband,” Oscar, in 2013.

Oscar is from Burbank, California, where he graduated from high school in 2004. He went to college to become an aircraft mechanic. He worked at Auto Zone for eight years as a customer service rep and became a supervisor. He’d later work for DNJ, shipping out engine parts around the world.

Alex and Oscar were engaged in 2014. While he wasn’t a Christian at the time, she introduced him to what she did in her church. He volunteered at feeding programs for the homeless and Vacation Bible School.

“He fell in love with that,” she said. “That’s where God called him into becoming a case manager.”

They married in 2015.

The Ozunas moved to Washington State, where he did construction work. The first year was tough. He was laid off three times from different jobs. The last time, he had to tell his wife that they couldn’t celebrate her birthday, because he had to save his paycheck for their upcoming bills.

“I went into our bedroom and I started crying,” he said. “I felt hopeless. I was the man that has to take care of his family.”

Alex came into the room.

“You need more help than just physical help,” she said. “You need spiritual help.”

She led him in prayer to confess his sins and ask forgiveness, believing Jesus died to save him and then accepting Christ as his Savior.

Although Alex was attending in a different church at that time, her husband wanted to begin going to a Salvation Army church, because he’d seen the good work that type of church did when he’d previously done volunteer work with her.

“I brought him to salvation, but he brought me back to the Salvation Army,” she said.

They began working with kids programs in the Salvation Army. In 2019, they went to school to be pastors through the Salvation Army. They graduated, this year and were commissioned as lieutenants.

This is their first assignment.

The Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. at 707 N. I St. They have an average of about 40 attendees. Bible study is from 6-7 p.m. and Women’s Ministry is from 7-8 p.m., both on Wednesdays.

The Women’s Ministry includes a Bible study and a craft or a guest speaker, who will talk about on a given topic such as nutrition. Sometimes, they have an outing, like an ice cream shop tour. The ministry provides fellowship for the women participants and a break for moms.

“I think women — when they get together — are more powerful than when they’re by themselves,” she said.

Youth programming is from 5-7 p.m. Mondays. It includes a meal from 5-6 p.m. and program from 6-7 p.m. The program includes a devotion and life skills, such as budgeting, maintaining a bank account, cooking, learning to ride a bike or creating a resume.

Alex was involved in a program like this in California and recalls how she was blessed by students who said they’d gotten a job and thanked her for helping them with their resume.

They also oversee the Salvation Army’s social service program. Because Fremont has food pantries and people also can get food stamps, the Ozunas are focusing on hygiene items such as detergent, dish soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Alex said the Salvation Army has the Pathway of Hope program, which helps people get back on their feet by working with different organizations. Shelly Morgan is the case worker.

Oscar wants to start a men’s ministry. In the future, he’s also like to start SA Gaming. This is a new Salvation Army program.

“You start with a devotion and then the kids come and play video games,” he said.

This gaming is designed to help kids from playing online games with adults and becoming victims of trafficking.

“We’re trying to keep them safe and playing video games with each other as a community so that they’re safe — as well as having fun ad learning about God,” Alex said.

Oscar said the Salvation Army is looking to buy some gaming computers and console.

“But in order for us to do that, we also want to see if we can get some type of donation,” he said, adding, “We need to remember that our children are the future and we have to get them in a good and safe environment.”

The Ozunas have an 8-year-old son, Sergio, and are expecting another son in November.

They’re looking forward to future.

Those wanting more information about local Salvation Army opportunities may call 402-721-0930.