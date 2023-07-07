A man known for having a ministry of healing is coming to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

Alan Ames will present a healing service starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. The public is invited.

Ames’ website states that he was born in London in 1953 and in his youth was a motorcycle gang member, during which he took a path of violence and alcohol.

He married and went to Australia with his family. A turning point occurred in his life in 1993, when Ames said he saw his life displayed before him and experienced how his sins had hurt God. He saw how Jesus offered him forgiveness from the cross and, after some struggles, Ames accepted Christ’s forgiveness, the website states.

Ames has been given a gift of grace for healing, states information from St. Patrick’s, and he travels globally “healing those with mental, physical, emotional and spiritual ailments.”

“Alan Ames has experienced what is known as the illumination of soul where by God’s grace he was allowed to see his life through God’s eyes,” said Kate Casale, director of adult faith formation at St. Patrick’s. “He came to know how his sins hurt himself, others and that they offended God. As painful as this experience was for him, he also experienced God’s mercy.”

Casale notes the message Ames has for his listeners.

“This is a message needed for our time that no sin or person is beyond God’s mercy or redemption,” Casale said. “Alan also received the gift of healing so I hope people come to hear his testimony of hope no matter our past choices and receive God’s healing love.”

Crystal Sixta, assistant office manager at St. Patrick’s, shared her excitement about the upcoming event.

“I love hearing stories about how God has taken someone who was broken or living a sinful life and not only redeems them, but uses them in a powerful way to help others,” Sixta said.

There is no registration for the event and no charge. A freewill offering will be accepted.

Like Casale, Sixta also encourages the public to come to the event.

“I’m really excited to hear Alan’s testimony and anytime our parish offers a healing service I try to attend,” Sixta said. “They are so peaceful and powerful. It is amazing and so moving to see that God is still making miracles happen, and we want the entire community to be part of that! All are welcome!”

Ames’ website states that he has traveled extensively in Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States and other countries.

More information about Ames’ international ministry can be found at AlanAmes.org