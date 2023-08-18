After a three-year absence, the Nazarene Nationals car show is back on track.

The public is invited to the 14th annual event set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 N. Johnson Road.

There is a $10 fee to enter a vehicle. Admission is free to spectators.

Trophies will be awarded in various categories including: Best Mopar, Best GM, Best Paint, Best Old School Rod, Best Race Car, Best Work in Progress, Family Choice, Best Motorcycle of Show, Best of Show and Veterans Choice.

Lindy Smith is leader of the Nazarene Men’s Ministry which hosts the event. Dan Layman and Arlan Trehearn are co-coordinators the show. Approximately 20 people in the men’s ministry work together to set it up.

The car show features a variety of activities including bounce houses for the kids.

Kids also can participate in the Barnyard Pedal Tractor Pull. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. with the competition at 1 p.m. Trophies will be presented to a boy and a girl in each age group for ages 4 to 12.

The Sweete Shoppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the church. Cakes, cookies and pies will be sold.

Concessions will be sold at an outdoor stand. Combo meals include a bratwurst or hot dog, chips and a soda.

Various outdoor booths will be part of the event. They include one for a farmer’s market and another for Celebrate Recovery.

This will be the first year for a Corn Hole Toss competition. Three or four courts will be available.

A raffle for a pedal car – a black 1955 Chevy with flames – will take place with all ticket proceeds donated to Life Choices, a local, nonprofit agency that helps women facing an unplanned pregnancy.

Suzanne Schneider, Life Choices executive director, expressed appreciation for proceeds.

“We are so grateful for them raising this money on our behalf,” Schneider said. “It’s a real blessing to have their support.”

Layman encourages the public to attend the car show.

“It’s a family event,” he said. “It’s a way of reaching out to the community. It’s a place where people can come and have fun and walk down Memory Lane as see the old cars.”

Layman pointed out the event’s return and future plans.

“We’ve been absent for the last three years, because of COVID so our plan is to continue and expand and add other things,” he said, adding, “The emphasis is on family. Something for everybody.”