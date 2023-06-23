Katie Tyler remembers the kid who never wanted to go inside.

The 11-year-old boy, who was from North Omaha, was young camper at Royal Family Kids Camp near Fremont.

“He didn’t want to go inside for our chapel times or any indoor parts of camp,” said Tyler, camp director. “He said at his house he couldn’t play outside at all, because there were too many gunshots in the area.”

So volunteers stayed outdoors with the boy.

This marks the 12th year for the camp that serves children in the foster care system. The camp provides a week of activities designed to help kids make good memories.

The public is invited to a pork feed fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 N. County Road 26. The church is about a mile east of Walmart off U. S. Highway 30.

Cost is $3 for kids up to age 12; $8 for adults and $25 for a family. Take-out is available.

The feed will involve a competition.

“We have three teams competing for ‘Best Pulled Pork Slider,’” Tyler said.

Diners will vote for their favorite slider.

Each meal will consist of three pork sliders, cole slaw, baked beans and dessert.

The event also will include a cheesecake fundraiser. Tyler said four or five cheesecakes will be in a raffle.

Event proceeds will be used to send kids to the free camp, which this year is planned from July 31-Aug. 4. The pork meal is the camp’s biggest fundraiser.

The camp serves children ages 7 to 11.

“Kids in foster care don’t often have a chance to go to camp,” Tyler said. “We want to provide that.”

During the camp, kids can participate in a host of different activities such as: the zip line; climbing wall; campfire time; swimming; chapel; riding bikes around the basketball court; archery; and paintball. A petting zoo is set to come to the camp.

Girls can participate in a special tea party and boys can do woodworking.

Kids also are treated to “Everybody’s Birthday Party,” when young campers celebrate all their birthdays with much fanfare.

Thus far, 14 kids are signed up to go to the 2023 camp, which can take 25 kids total.

All staff members are volunteers and the camp has about 40.

Wayne and Diane Tesch started RFKC in 1985 in Costa Mesa, California to create “positive memories in the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned children in the cathedral of the outdoors.”

The boy from North Omaha enjoyed being outside during the camp.

“He had a great time, but the last day of camp, he absolutely would not go inside for anything,” Tyler said. “We had a couple of volunteers just hang out, outside in the forest.”

Tyler cites other tender stories. She tells of another 11-year-old boy, who was talking to a volunteer at lunch.

“He was telling her that a lot of bad things had happened in his life, but he said if all those things hadn’t happened, then he wouldn’t have gotten to come to camp,” Tyler said.

Throughout the years, RFKC has grown to serve more children and equip more leaders from churches around the world.

“We hope that creating positive memories and the knowledge that they are part of God’s family will be something they can remember and reach back to when they are going through hard things in their lives and have hope,” Tyler said.