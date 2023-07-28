The life of Mike Bliss changed after a radio broadcast.

It was April 1996 and Bliss was in his car when he heard Huskers coach Ron Brown give a Gospel presentation during the funeral for quarterback Brook Berringer, who’d died in a plane crash.

“That’s when I realized there was way more to life than just satisfying myself and partying,” said Bliss, who lives in Bennington.

Originally from the Chicago area, Bliss had become involved with alcohol in high school, which eventually led to drug abuse in college in California. He’d take a different path after Brown’s message.

Today, Bliss has Sports Barn Ministries – a weekly men’s Bible study on Friday mornings. Men participate in the study in person and via Zoom. Bliss and Brown also are co-hosts of a weekly radio program on KCRO 660 AM and Bott radio 88.5 FM.

In August, Bliss will be the guest speaker for the Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast in Fremont. Men of all ages are invited to the event, which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown. The event includes fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s restaurant.

Attendees are encouraged to bring high school and college-age men to the breakfast. Bliss appreciates the opportunity to speak to young men of this age range.

After he graduated from high school, Bliss went to Southern California, where he met his wife, Lisa, who was from Nebraska. They married and moved to South Carolina, where they lived before moving to Nebraska. He works in medical product sales.

Twelve years after hearing Brown’s radio message, Bliss started the Sports Barn Bible study group on Friday mornings in 2008. What began as a chicken coop in which sports memorabilia was hung has become a mini-event center on Bliss’s property in Bennington.

Men from different walks of life – businessmen and homeless men – attend the Bible study in the Sports Barn. Bliss invited Brown to speak at the Sports Barn in 2008 for an event attended by 170 men.

Bliss said that throughout the years, he and Brown developed a brotherly relationship.

“He’s like my older brother,” Bliss said. “He’s literally part of our family.”

They spent countless hours talking during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bliss said.

Zoom technology was used for the Sports Barn Bible studies during the pandemic. After the pandemic ended, the Zoom calls have continued on a large screen inside the barn, while men also are able to attend in person.

“We’ve got people from South Carolina, people from all over the state, and they’re joining via the Zoom, and also people attend live on Friday mornings,” Bliss said.

Last year, Brown and Bliss launched a radio ministry, called “Alive and Active.” The name is based off the Bible verse, Hebrews 4:12, which states in part that God’s word is alive and active. The program airs on KCRO at 5 p.m. Fridays and 4 p.m. Sundays.

Bott Radio approached the men in December about airing their show. It now airs at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays. Currently, they’re teaching about King David in the Bible, showing how stories from his life apply to people today. They also challenge listeners to live courageously throughout their daily trials and tribulations.

Bliss looks forward to speaking at the men’s prayer breakfast in Fremont.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to share Christ and to speak to high school students as well as college students,” Bliss said. “I want to challenge them in a way to live out this upcoming year, keeping Christ first in their lives – what to say ‘yes’ to and what to say ‘no’ to. In particular, I’m passionate about pointing people away from drugs and alcohol.”

He plans to talk about what his life was like before knowing Christ as his Savior and what it’s been like since then.

“I’m going to passionately share the things I’ve done right and the things I’ve done wrong,” he said.

His hope is that attendees will be able to invite people to church or a group or Bible study that could change their lives.

Bliss reflects on his own life’s transformation.

“Through hearing Coach Brown, what changed my life was understanding that Christ died for my sins and there’s a whole other life out there that I’m able to live that is much more enjoyable than waking up with a hangover,” he said. “Studying the Bible and being in God’s word on a daily basis is a way to go through life. There’s so much more than he (God) has for us than I ever knew.”