Eagles Auxiliary plans Sept. 6 pork tenderloin dinner

Tribune staff

Sep 1, 2023

The Eagles Auxiliary will be hosting a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.Everyone is welcome.