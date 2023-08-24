A popular festival is returning as a two-day event this weekend.

The public is invited to the Fremont Hispanic Festival set for Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Activities on Friday are set from 5-9 p.m., in John C. Fremont City Park. On Saturday, events are planned from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the park. Food, music and dances will be among the activities.

A parade is will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Fremont.

“This is a celebration of the Hispanic cultures and influences in Fremont,” said Lainey Paquette, MainStreet of Fremont executive director.

Paquette said the festival provides a chance for people to come together as a community and celebrate and learn more about groups in Fremont.

People from Latino countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico, live in Fremont.

The festival will feature different types of dance and music from these and other countries. These include dances, like one that dates back to the 1890s.

Activities begin with booths, which will be set up in the park starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Many nonprofit groups will have informational booths, which also will include a couple of boutiques.

Paquette said 13 vendors will sell a wide variety of Hispanic foods in the park. A funnel cake truck will be there as well.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will crown a festival queen, princess and little princess. They also will receive prize money.

Paquette said the girls applied for these roles and took part in a competition in July. The girls were asked questions about their heritage and Fremont.

After the coronation, Daniel Martinez, a Flamenco-style guitarist, will provide music until 9 p.m.

Martinez is a musician, composer and teacher, originally from Iquitos, Peru. Martinez moved to Lincoln in 2002, his website states. He has performed in South America, Canada and across the United States. He has made five instrumental recordings and is a guitar profession at Union College in Lincoln.

Vendors booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

After the parade, performances are planned on a stage in the park.

Performances include: a Mariachi group; Danza Tlacololeros dance group; Sangre Azteca, Mexican dancers; and Marimba; and then a disc jockey will play from 7-9 p.m.

The Danza Tlacololuros perform an ancestral dance that began in the 1890s. Each of the dancers has a vital role in the representation of activities that take place in agriculture, according to a prepared statement. From the masks to their flower hats, their entire 50-pound attire is handmade and brought from Chichihualco, Guerrero, Mexico.

This marks the third year for the festival and the second for MainStreet of Fremont.

“We have a great committee,” Paquette said. “They are very, very helpful.”

Paquette hopes the public will attend.

“It’s a great time to get together with the community,” she said, adding that people can learn more about Hispanic cultures. “This is event is for the entire community.”

In the future, Paquette said the hope is to expand the number of vendors next year.

“We had to cap the food vendors, because we ran out of room,” she said. “We’re hoping next year we can maybe utilize the space better to allow for more vendors. We’re also hoping that we would have more performances potentially, starting in the morning maybe. We did get a lot of interest, but it was kind of last minute.”

Paquette added that bingo cards have been available since Aug. 1 at any participating location, the MainStreet and Chamber offices and the local library.

Hispanic businesses are listed on the card.

“You go into every business,” Paquette said. “You don’t have to purchase anything and you get a sticker put on the spot where their name is.”

Once a bingo card is filled, the card holder adds his or her name and other information and puts it in the box at one of the participating locations.

On Monday after the festival, a raffle will take place with various prizes, MainStreet Bucks and gift certificates.

“It’s a great chance to explore more of what downtown has to offer,” Paquette said.