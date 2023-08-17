Wine and colorful hot air balloons are the focal points of a popular festival taking place this weekend.

The 17th Annual Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival is set for Friday and Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka-Park near downtown Elkhorn. Festival hours are 5-11 p.m. on Friday and 3-11 p.m. on Saturday.

Weather permitting, several hot air balloons are scheduled to launch both evenings at about 7 p.m. They will return for a hot air balloon glow at 9 p.m.

Skydiving by the Lincoln Parachute Club is set for 8 p.m. each evening. Helicopter rides will be offered from 3-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival is a Nebraska Wine Showcase featuring award-winning wines. It will include experts and several wines from James Arthur Vineyards, Soaring Wings Vineyard, Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, Nissen Wine, Prairie Creek Vineyards, Rich Harvest Vineyard & Winery, Broken Arrow Cellars, Little Swan Lake Winery, and Niobrara Valley Vineyards.

The beer industry also will be represented with new tastes and craft beers.

The Food and Wine Experience gives guests an opportunity to taste a vast selection of wine paired with hors d’oeuvres and food pairings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. prepared by chefs from Carrabba’s on Friday and Outback Steakhouse & Winestyles on Saturday.

The festival also will include a variety of food vendors, live music, arts and crafts in the Marketplace Village, as well as a KidZone area with pony rides, face painting, inflatable bounce house and other activities for kids.

Live Wire will play on the festival stage from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday while High Heel will play from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Festival admission is $17 per person in advance or $21 at the festival entrance. Tickets include five tastes of wine with a souvenir glass (while supplies last) or your choice of beers. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Admission for children ages 5 to 12 is $8. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.

Tickets may be purchased online at showofficeonline.com/NebraskaWineBalloon/.

Here’s a look at a few other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Festival of Joy

St. Patrick Catholic Church’s annual Festival of Joy is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

The festival will include a variety of food booths, over 20 kids games, face painting, giant bubbles, Kids Art Corner, silent auction, bake sale, entertainment on an outdoor stage, 10-minute Gospel reflections inside the church, and a fundraising raffle.

Foods will include: hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, tacos, carnitas, pizza, homemade pie, ice cream and kolaches, Mexican street corn, shaved ice, root beer floats, aguas frescas, tea and lemonade.

Charlie and Mary Lou Diers, in cooperation with Diers Ford, have donated a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport to be given away for the raffle. The winner can take the car or $10,000 in cash or take the car value and put it toward the purchase of another car.

Tickets are $10 each. Each ticket offers the chance to win the car and four other chances to win a $1,000, $750, $500 or $250 cash prizes. The drawing for the car and other prizes will take place at 4 p.m.

Greek Festival

Omaha’s Original Greek Festival will take place Friday through Sunday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., in Omaha.

Hours of the festival are 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Greek festival will include authentic Greek food and pastries, imported drinks, live Greek entertainment, dance performances and musicians, shopping at the festival’s boutique, historic church tours, kids activities and more.

Admission is $5 for adults. Students and kids under 12 will be admitted free.

Rotary Fly-In Breakfast

This year’s Rotary Fly-In Breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.

Breakfast will be served in the east hangar near the old airport terminal. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or orange juice. Cost is $6 per ticket. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free.

Tickets may be purchased at the event or from any Fremont Rotary Club member. Meal tickets also may be bought in advance by calling 402-212-3963. In addition, $5 raffle tickets will be sold for Husker football games.

Pilots fly in from various places and with different types of aircraft for the breakfast. Face painting will be available for kids who attend. A clown will be onsite and someone will make balloon animals for children.

Funds raised via the event go for youth scholarships.