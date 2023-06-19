The Fremont Airboat Club will host its annual fish fry on Saturday, June 24, at 3159 Big Island Road.
Food will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own refreshments.
There also will be raffles for a DeWalt chainsaw, string trimmer, blower and more.
The fish fry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
