Fremont’s big weekend is almost here.

“Country Roads Bring You Home” is the theme for the 35th Annual John C. Fremont Days celebration which begins Friday and continues through Sunday.

Hundreds of visitors will be coming into town to take advantage of another weekend full of activities for all ages. Some new events are planned this year to go along with some perennial favorites of the festival.

Here are seven things you won’t want to miss at this weekend’s John C. Fremont Days festival:

1 – Dinosaur Safari. A special event at this year’s festival is the Dinosaur Safari created by Omaha Children’s Museum. A 9-foot “Photosaurus” (T-Rex), Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus will be located at the corner of Sixth and Main streets in downtown Fremont – inside the former FNBO building. Children will have the opportunity to explore a prehistoric world at the Dinosaur Safari. This exhibit features animatronic dinosaurs, as well as fossil dig stations. The special exhibit will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

2 – Historical tours. Nye Avenue and Barnard Park historical tours will both be offered during the festival. Nye Avenue Historical Tours will begin at 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Tour participants will board the tram at Nye Health Services at 655 W. 23rd St. Barnard Park Historical Tours are set for 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tour attendees will board the tram at Barnard Park at Sixth and Clarkson streets and tour the historical areas of Barnard Park and the Downtown Historical District. Free advance tickets are required for both the Nye Avenue and Barnard Park tours. These tickets are available at Premier Staffing, 415 E. Sixth St. (inside the Lincoln Federal building). Tickets also will be at the JCF Information Booth during the festival, if they are still available.

3 – Glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations. Glasspring Studio Glass Blowing will provide demonstrations every 20 to 30 minutes throughout each day of the festival at John C. Fremont Park. JD Bears Chainsaw Carving will be offering several demonstrations throughout the festival, also at John C. Fremont Park. Chainsaw carving demonstration times are: Friday – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday – 9:30-11 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m.; Sunday – 10-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m. Auctions for items from the glass blowing and chainsaw carving artists will start at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chautauqua Tent after the parade.

4 – Children’s activities at Midland University. Games for all ages, firetruck rides, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, face painting and more will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Midland University’s campus green at Ninth and Clarkson streets. The best part is, most of the events are free. Concessions will be available. Special performances will include: Rosenbach Warriors, 9:30 a.m.; Critter Close-Ups (featuring a live monkey), 10 a.m.; Many Moccasins Dance Troupe, 11 a.m.; and Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance, noon. A youth pedal pull for ages 4-12 will begin at 10 a.m. at Midland’s parking lot at 10th and Clarkson streets. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

5 – Living history encampments and demonstrations. Clemmons Park at 16th Street and Luther Road will be the site for a variety of historical activities. Visitors are welcome to visit the park from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. From 6-7 p.m. Friday, there will be a 1941 Pin-Up Girls Meet and Greet. Saturday-only events will include Armored Warrior Combat by Order of Wrath and Omaha Ravens Medieval Combat at 1 p.m., Horse Drawn Artillery Demonstration by Terry’s Texas Rangers at 2:45 p.m., and a performance by Many Moccasins Dance Troupe at 3 p.m. There also will be over 30 encampments this year.

6 – Historical parade. March ing bands, floats, classic cars, tractors and more will make their way up Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for the parade. The parade begins at First and Main streets, then runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street. While you’re finding a spot to sit and wait for the parade to start, you can enjoy some pre-parade entertainment. Omaha Street Percussion and Eclipse Fire Freaks will be performing on Main Street prior to the parade. If you need a cool treat after the parade, RVR Bank and Midland University will be serving free ice cream from 2-:30 p.m. in the Midland University parking lot.

7 – Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main. The streets of downtown Fremont will be filled with over 400 vehicles on Saturday during Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and trophies will be awarded starting at 4 p.m. The popular show offers 60 different classes for a variety of cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles. Last year, 488 vehicles were entered in the competition. This year’s show will feature new judges and software.