Friday

Concerts

The Head and The Heart & Father John Misty with special guest Miya Folick, 6:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $36. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pinewoodbowltheater.com.

Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition Show, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The event is free and open to the public. Fans attending the exhibition should enter the stadium through Gate 3 (southwest entrance) and Gate 11 (northwest entrance). The gates will open at 6 p.m.

Theater

Opening of “Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Fresh from Broadway, “Clyde’s,” will be serving up fire and ferocity. Famous for sandwiches and second chances, Clyde’s is where previously incarcerated individuals who are part of a transition program work with pride and resilience while showing great reverence to sandwiches. As the employees strive for redemption, the restaurant owner, Clyde, ensures they can’t leave their own purgatory. Full of dark humor, “Clyde’s” shows that a fresh start is attainable … if you pay the price. This production, which will continue through Sept. 17, contains adult language and content. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

17th Annual Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 5-11 p.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, near downtown Elkhorn. The festival features over 60 wines, hot air balloons launching and glowing (weather permitting), live entertainment, a vendor market, food booths, and a kid zone. Festival admission is $17 per person in advance or $21 at the festival entrance. Tickets include five tastes of wine with a souvenir glass (while supplies last) or your choice of beers. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Admission for children ages 5 to 12 is $8. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.

Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 5-10 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The festival, which continues through Sunday, will include authentic Greek food and pastries, imported drinks, live Greek entertainment, dance performances and musicians, shopping at the festival’s boutique, historic church tours, kids activities and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Students and kids under 12 will be admitted free.

Live music by Shifting Gears, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring 70’s Band, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. In addition to music, there will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and kids can play on the playground equipment. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 5 p.m., and “Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Dundee Day, 8 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., 50th Street and Underwood Ave., Omaha. This family-friendly street festival celebrates and highlights the Dundee neighborhood with a parade, 5k run, art and craft vendors, book sale, pancake breakfast, food trucks, live music and spoken word, live art drawing, and a beer garden. Admission is free.

14th Annual Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Rd., Fremont. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are all welcome. There also will be barnyard pedal pulls. A raffle will be held for a retro Tri-Five 1955 Chevy steel metal pedal car. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Life Choices.

Opening of the 5th Annual Sunflower Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., near Valley. This two-week event will continue through Sept. 9 on the 22-acre farm. It will include an opportunity to pick our own sunflowers and create your own bouquets, play a variety of outdoor games, or relax with a stroll through the beauty of over 100,000 bright yellow blooms overlooking the Elkhorn River. Friday-Sunday admission is $20 at the gate while Monday-Thursday admission (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) is $15 at the gate. Tickets purchased online receive a $5 discount. Season pass holders receive free admission, as do children 3 and under. Every admission receives one free bloom.

Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $5 for adults. Students and kids under 12 will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

17th Annual Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 3-11 p.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, near downtown Elkhorn. Festival admission is $17 per person in advance or $21 at the festival entrance. Tickets include five tastes of wine with a souvenir glass (while supplies last) or your choice of beers. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Admission for children ages 5 to 12 is $8. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.

31st Annual Hot Cars under the Stars, 5-9 p.m., Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson, 174th and Maple streets, Omaha. Registration is from 5-7 p.m. The registration fee is $20. All makes and models of cars and motorcycles are welcome. Awards will be presented at 8:30 p.m. The show will include food vendors, a beer garden, door prizes and a raffle.

Sunday

Concerts

An Evening with The Doobie Brothers with special guest Michael McDonald, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $62. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pinewoodbowltheater.com.

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Rotary Fly-In Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Breakfast will be served in the east hangar near the old airport terminal. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or orange juice. Cost is $6 per ticket. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free. Tickets may be purchased at the event or from any Fremont Rotary Club member. Meal tickets also may be bought in advance by calling 402-212-3963. In addition, $5 raffle tickets will be sold for Husker football games. Pilots fly in from various places and with different types of aircraft for the breakfast. Face painting will be available for kids who attend. A clown will be onsite and someone will make balloon animals for children. Funds raised via the event go for youth scholarships.

6th Annual Duncan Aviation Charity Car and Motorcycle Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Duncan Aviation, 3410 W. Mathis St., Lincoln. Registration, which is $20 per vehicle, begins at 8 a.m. Awards will be presented in 30 categories. There will be custom made trophies. The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, food, music, fire trucks from local fire departments, door prizes, and an opportunity to have a professional photo taken of your car in front of Duncan Aviation aircraft. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

Festival of Joy, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The festival will include a variety of food booths, over 20 kids games, face painting, giant bubbles, Kids Art Corner, silent auction, bake sale, entertainment on an outdoor stage, 10-minute Gospel reflections inside the church, and a fundraising raffle.

Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $5 for adults. Students and kids under 12 will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Rosefest, 1-3 p.m., Rose Theater, 20th and Farnam streets, Omaha. The family event will include live performances, a bounce house, activity booths, face painting, crafts, interactive art displays, food trucks, sidewalk chalk art, balloon artists, prizes and giveaways. Admission is free.

Monday

Concerts

P!NK: Summer Carnival, 6:30 p.m., Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The concert also will include Brandi Carlile, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. Tickets are available at ticketemaster.com.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk Off The Earth, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $45. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pinewoodbowltheater.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Czech Armed Forces Central Band, 2 p.m., Nebraska’s Union Ballroom, Lincoln. No tickets are needed.

Events

Navy Day at the Museum, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. Navy Day will include displays from the Navy, featuring the Navy History and Heritage Command and the Navy Meteorology and Oceanography Command. Visitors also can learn more about the historic USS Constitution, see photographs of the ship, a sample sleeping hammock used by sailors, “infamous” ship biscuits, and samples of wood used to build the ship. The museum will be open for special evening hours and welcome the Navy Band Woodwind Quartet and USS Constitution presentations. Museum admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-18.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Aug. 24

Concerts

Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990),” dusk (about 8:20 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by P&L Automotive. Donations will be collected for Transplant Games – Team Nebraska.