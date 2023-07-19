High Heel will take the stage at this season’s final Concert in the Park.

The concert will take place from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, in Fremont. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m.

High Heel plays a variety of hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, including classic rock, county, Christian, disco and a few ballads. The band covers songs from Journey, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, Shania Twain and more.

Everyone is welcome. Admission is free. Several food trucks will be selling a variety of food and beverages.