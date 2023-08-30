You’d expect the U.S. Navy to conduct projects on the ocean.

But recently, sailors came to Fremont for a land-based endeavor — helping Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

The sailors volunteered in Fremont as part of Navy Week.

“They’re doing volunteer projects all over the state — I think mostly the Lincoln and Omaha areas,” said Joy McKay, Fremont Habitat executive director. “They do this every year in a different state and this year was Nebraska.”

McKay said Naval Week gets sailors out into the community. They can learn about different organizations and put in some volunteer time.

More than a dozen sailors came to do volunteer work on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and about 10 came on Thursday, Aug. 24. Some are based at Offutt Air Force Base, which is home to active duty sailors and Navy Reservists. Other sailors said they were from San Diego, based with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

That Tuesday, most worked with flooring installation in a Habitat house under construction on Sixth Street. A few worked in Habitat’s community garden on First Street. The sailors helped with weed control and put in fence posts so Habitat can finish enclosing the garden.

“One gal was very excited to work in our community garden, because she is under water all the time, so she was very happy to be out in the sun,” McKay said. “It was pretty cool.”

That Thursday, most sailors worked in the garden, while others helped clean and organize a Habitat garage, where tools and supplies are kept.

“It’s 100 times better now,” McKay said of the garage.

The volunteers worked from about 8:30 a.m. to lunchtime. Local businesses donated the lunches.

Initially, naval personnel intended to work until early afternoon.

“But it was 100 degrees (outside),” McKay said. “We had lunch and then they left. They would have worked longer, but we said ‘no.’ It was too hot.”

McKay expressed appreciation for the sailors and their volunteer work.

“It always helps us so much when we have groups,” McKay said. “A lot of people can get a lot more done than just two or three people at a job site or in our garden.”

McKay said the woman who will become the future homeowner of the house on Sixth Street stopped by at lunchtime that Tuesday to meet the sailors.

“She came back on Thursday and brought a huge tray of fresh fruit for everybody, just as a ‘thank you,’” McKay said.

McKay believes the sailors’ volunteer efforts meant a lot to the homeowner-to-be.

“When we have bigger groups, we can get more done, so that helps get her in the house sooner,” McKay said. “She went around and told them all, ‘thank you,’ because I think she was very grateful for their help.”

Habitat houses are sold — never given away — to partner families who make mortgage payments. Partner families work “sweat equity” hours on building homes and other approved projects. They purchase the homes with a 0% interest loan.

McKay said the Fremont Area chapter has constructed 92 homes since its formation in 1993. The nonprofit is working on its 93rd and 94th homes and soon will apply for building permits for its 95th and 96th homes.

She notes the impact of home ownership.

“We truly believe in decent and affordable housing, because that’s what we’re all about, and having a family move from a not-an-ideal-living situation to a home of their own impacts the family for generations,” McKay said.

McKay enjoyed visiting with the naval personnel.

“I think the best part was being able talk with them and find out where they’re from and what they do,” McKay said. “We don’t get a lot contact with the Navy in Fremont on a regular basis. It was very interesting and something new and different.”