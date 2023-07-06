Friday

Concerts

Live on the Lawn Summer Concert Series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 6-9 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs and cooers and head to the park for a relaxing evening of live music. Lemon Fresh Day is a full-time cover band, bringing a dance party consisting of a mix to top music styles spanning seven decades. Admission is free.

Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $29.50 to $75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, kiddie parade, ice cream and games, kiddie pedal tractor pull, adult pedal tractor pull, music and karaoke by Dynamic Air, beer pong, and fireworks display.

Ceresco Days, Ceresco. Activities will include a car show, beer garden, kiddie parade, Ceresco Days parade, kids races, street dance featuring live music by Twisted Chrome, and fireworks.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community meal, cruise night and community-wide garage sales.

Hot Summer Nights Street Dance, 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Street, Prague. The Prague Improvement & Maintenance Project and Flagmen Car Club are once again hosting a pre-Beat Breast Center Mud Volleyball Street Dance. Live music will be provided by Borderline. Admission is $10.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Music at Miller Park Concert Series featuring Enjoli & Timeless with opener Edem Soul, 7:30 p.m., Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Reddick Ave., Omaha. Attendees can bring food and beer or wine (no hard liquor). Admission is free.

Theater

“Two Gun Junction,” 5 p.m. and “Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, coffee trailer, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, chainsaw wood carving demonstrations, BBQ showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, live music by Joe Cockson in the beer garden, Wildlife Encounters program, cornhole competition, car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, free bounce houses, pulled pork supper, live music by Happy Accordions at Dodge Vets Club, and street dance featuring live music by Mr. Sinister.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2 on 2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, car show, watermelon feed, water inflatables, putt putt golf, Wildlife Encounters program, virtual reality games, magic show, and live music by IV Play.

Ceresco Days, Ceresco. Activities will include a color run, whiffle ball tournament, beer garden, water games for teenagers, washer tournament, bounce houses, kiddie tractor pull, and street dance featuring live music by Dirty Boots.

Shalimar Gardens Tractor Show, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to view the tractors, enjoy music by Billy Troy, watermelon and a tour. For more information, call Tammy at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Melanin Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., Omaha. This market highlights minority-owned businesses and connects them with the community. Admission is free.

Sunday

Concerts

Meadowlark Music Festival Grand Finale Concert, 7 p.m., The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave., Omaha. Mark Feldman’s jazz violin combo and modern quartet Astral Mixtape will share the stage. Tickets are $25.

Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour returns with an all-new production for 2023. This production is intended for ages 18 and over. Tickets range from $39.50 to $129.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a pancake breakfast and cowpie open.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden and corn hole tournament.

Ceresco Days, Ceresco. Activities will include a community breakfast, community worship service, The Constitution Lady, taco fundraiser, and A Musical Journey Across America (songs that shaped a nation).

Sensory Hours, 9-11 a.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The lights and sounds on most of the museum’s exhibits will be adjusted to be more sensory-friendly. Sensory hours are included with regular museum admission.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight outdoor concert series featuring Come Together Band, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set-up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. Seating is limited. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free to garden members. In case of rain, concerts may be moved indoors or canceled.

Theater

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. The horse show will begin at 9 a.m. in the livestock arena.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

July 13

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring The SilverMoon Band, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Jazz on the Green featuring Xperience and Jaguar James (opener), 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. There will be food and treats available from area vendors, or bring your own picnic dinner and drinks (beer and wine allowed, but no liquor). The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with the preshow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The main show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Events

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served at 8:30 a.m. Other events will include the sheep show, meat goat show, archery competition, and culinary challenge contest.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony, 6 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The opening ceremony will be followed by a Concert in the Park sponsored by MainStreet of Fremont.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by Backlund Plumbing. Donations will benefit Omaha Soap Box Derby.