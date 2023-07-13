Friday

Concerts

Live on the Lawn Summer Concert Series featuring Finding Dixie, 6-9 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs and cooers and head to the park for a relaxing evening of live music. Finding Dixie is a local country and rock cover band. Admission is free.

Playing with Fire Concert Series featuring Sugaray Rayford and Eddie 9V, 6:45-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.

Theater

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served at 8:30 a.m. Other events will include the beef show, dog show, community luncheon and 4-H Ambassador ceremony, bucket calf show, dairy show, and shooting sports competition.

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Activities will include the Little Gentleman & Little Miss JCF Pageant, middle school pool party, Fremont Soccer Club 3v3 Soccer Fun Tournament, rodeo, living history displays, 1941 pin-up girls meet and greet, hot air balloon glow and watermelon feed, beer garden with live music featuring The Britts, tours at May Museum, Nye Avenue historical tours, craft vendor show, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, covered wagon display, Fremont Antique Power display, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, Pianos On Main, laser tag in the park, pie parlor, and live entertainment under the Chautauqua Tent.

Saturday

Concerts

Playing with Fire Concert Series featuring Twelve Bar Blues Band, Dom Martin, Justin Saladino Band and The Redwoods, 4:30-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring Cover Girls, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. In addition to music, there will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and kids can play on the playground equipment. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Tori Amos with special guest Tow’rs, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.25 to $99.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 5 p.m., and “Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. There will be a pancake feed at 7 a.m. Other events will include swine show, rabbit show and poultry show.

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. The schedule includes children’s activities at Midland University, a car seat check event, youth pedal pull, cosmic bowling, soccer and sand volleyball tournaments, car show, meet and greet with turtles, rodeo, living history displays, encampments, beer garden with music by Lemon Fresh Day, tours of May Museum, Barnard Park historical tours, craft vendor show, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, covered wagon display, Fremont Antique Power display, yin/restorative yoga class, eating competitions, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, laser tag, Backyard BBQ Contest, free diabetes testing, melodrama, live entertainment under the Chautauqua Tent, a pancake feed, and pie parlor.

46th Annual Camp Creek Threshers Antique Machinery and Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., 17200 Bluff Road, near Waverly. Visitors can watch demonstrations of antique farming equipment, including threshing machines, tractors, plows and other agricultural implements. There also will be demonstrations of traditional farming practices, such as blacksmithing, butter churning and corn shelling. Admission is $10 for adults. Kids under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.

Investigate Saturday Science Lab: Microscopic Life, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Everyone is welcome for hands-on activities exploring the tiniest things in the world – microorganisms. The event is included with museum admission.

Heartland Pride Festival, noon to 9:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Following the Heartland Pride Parade at 10 a.m., the CHI Health Center Omaha will feature LGBTQ+ friendly vendors, local artisans, an 18+ area, food and beverages, and a lineup of entertainment.

Scribner Daze, 5-9:30 p.m., Scribner City Park. Music will kick off with the Chad Lee Band at 7 p.m. There also will be face painting and kids activities, including inflatables, beginning at 5 p.m. The Scribner Legion will be serving a hamburger supper at 5 p.m. and there also will be a shaved ice truck. There will be a number of cornhole sets on site to challenge your friends. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers with refreshments.

Sunday

Concerts

NF with special guest Cordae, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. The schedule includes a pancake feed, living history displays, encampments, pre-parade entertainment and historical community parade, ice cream after the floats, craft vendor show, covered wagon display, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, laser tag, bilingual community church service with Spoudazo, Salem Lutheran Church polka church service, hymn sing, water fights, and glass blowing and chainsaw carving auctions.

46th Annual Camp Creek Threshers Antique Machinery and Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., 17200 Bluff Road, near Waverly. Admission is $10 for adults. Kids under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.

Nebraska Football Road Race, 8 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The Nebraska Football Road Race consists of a one mile fun run or a 5k race. The run will start and finish inside Memorial Stadium, with the one mile beginning at 8 a.m. and the 5k starting shortly after the conclusion of the one mile. All registrants will receive a commemorative road race T-shirt, bracelet, and interaction with the 2023 Nebraska football team.

Monday

Events

Starry Night at the Lake, 8-11 p.m., Clint Johannes Education Building, east side of Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo. Participants will stargaze with telescopes, explore the story walk, learn how plants and animals interact with the moon and stars. Astronomy guides will be available. Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs. Children under 12 need adult supervision. The event is being hosted by Wahoo Public Library and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District. Telescopes are being provided by Branched Oak Observatory.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight outdoor concert series featuring Vertigo Blues Band, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set-up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. Seating is limited. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free to garden members. In case of rain, concerts may be moved indoors or canceled.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Entry is free.

Wednesday

Concerts

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with special guests Marty Stuart and The War and Treaty, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Little Feat with Leftover Salmon, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49.50 to $279.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

July 20

Concerts

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday’s lineup will include Carly Pearce, Drake White, Frank Ray, Emily Earle, DJ DU, Luke Mills and Tanner Sovereign. Joystick will be playing in the beer garden. This festival, which continues through July 22, is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Concert in the Park featuring High Heel, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Jazz on the Green featuring Ron Artis II and Charlie Alley (opener), 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. There will be food and treats available from area vendors, or bring your own picnic dinner and drinks (beer and wine allowed, but no liquor). The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with the preshow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The main show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Thursday night is Nebraska 4-H Night, so all 4-H’ers receive free admission to the rodeo. The rodeo will continue through July 22. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Three-day passes will be on sale at the Rodeo Ticket Office on Thursday only—$42 for adults and $15 for kids. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.