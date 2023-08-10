Keene Memorial Library will be offering a trivia event geared towards adults. This event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

The topic is 2000s trivia, so adults are invited to test out their knowledge of all things of the first decade of the new Millennium.

Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes and bragging rights to be earned by top scoring teams/individuals.

For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.