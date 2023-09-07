Friday

Concerts

Lonestar with special guest Six Gun Sally, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $29.50 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opera Outdoors, 7 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Everyone is invited to pack their lawn chair, picnic blanket and iced drinks for the kick-off to the 2023-23 Opera Outdoors season. This free, family-friendly opera concert will include highlights of the coming season and some of opera’s greatest hits. Admission is free.

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Junkin’ Market Days of Omaha Fall Event, 4-8 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. This two-day market features repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds. There also will be food trucks, live music and adult beverages. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $5.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Junkin’ Market Days of Omaha Fall Event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. This two-day market features repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds. There also will be food trucks, live music and adult beverages. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $5.

17th Annual Mopar MegaMeet, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Papillion-LaVista South High School Stadium, South 108th Street and Highway 370, Papillion. This event includes a judged car show, swap meet, vendors and food. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon with awards beginning at 3:30 p.m. The car show fee is $25. For more information, visit highimpactperformance.org.

5th Annual Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Farnam Street at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Local artists and enthusiasts will transform the sidewalks into beautiful works of art. Admission is free.

Husker Watch Party, 10 a.m., Christensen Family YMCA Camp, 3402 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Doors to attend this 21-and-over Fremont Family YMCA fundraiser open at 10 a.m. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch will be signing autographs and doing a meet and greet before the party from 10-11 a.m. The Nebraska vs. Colorado game will be shown on three TVs, including an inflatable outdoor screen. There also will be a wing eating contest, beer pong, food trucks, adult drinks, sand volleyball, cornhole, fowling, and raffle drawings each quarter. Tickets are $30 for individuals or $50 for couples.

SkillsUSA Wildcat Car Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field, Cedar Bluffs. All types of vehicles are welcome. The early bird entry fee is $5. The entry fee at the gate will be $10. Admission is free for spectators. To register for the car show, contact Garrett Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats.org or call CBHS at 402-628-2080. Proceeds from the show will go to the Cedar Bluffs High School chapter of SkillsUSA.

Rockbrook Village Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rockbrook Village, Omaha. The juried art fair will feature over 90 artists from across the country. Admission is free.

Sons of American Legion Post 158 Chicken Wing Feed, 11 a.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Everyone is invited to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game on the big screen at 11 a.m. and eat wings. Doors open at 10 a.m. Prices are: six wings for $5, 12 wings for $10, and 18 wings for $15. Legion remodeling donations are appreciated.

Fremont Fall Gallery Walk, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. Everyone is invited to visit downtown businesses as they host local artists, musicians, creators and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Colorado game will begin at 10 a.m. A halftime meal will be offered. There also will be drink specials during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Concerts

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series concert featuring Divas 3, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The all-female act will sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show will span four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and more. One of the three performers at the Fremont show will be Kirbi Long, a Millard North and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate. Season tickets for the season’s FMES performances may be purchased at the concert for $60. Tickets for individual performances are $20 each.

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

42nd All Makes Auto & Truck Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southeast Community College Campus, 8800 O St., Lincoln. Judged vehicles are limited to the first 300 vehicles. Preregister by Sept. 9 for $15. Registration day of show will be $20 from 8-10 a.m. The cost is $5 to show and shine. Admission is free to spectators for this family friendly event. There will be multiple food trucks and vendors on site. Show proceeds will go to First Responders Foundation Lincoln. Registration information is available at ccfmclub.com.

5th Annual Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Farnam Street at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Local artists and enthusiasts will transform the sidewalks into beautiful works of art. Admission is free.

Rockbrook Village Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rockbrook Village, Omaha. The juried art fair will feature over 90 artists from across the country. Admission is free.

Patriotic Show & Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bell Air Plaza, 120th and Center streets, Omaha. The show welcomes all cars from the classics, exotics, lifted 4x4, hot rods and motorcycles. There will be a moment of silence at noon, followed by a few patriotic songs by the Omaha Fire Department’s bag pipes and drums. There will be two large American flag displays. Several vendors will be on site. Free lunch will be offered to all veterans and first responders.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Diana Ross, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $60.50 to $180.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Sept. 14

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” dusk (about 7:40 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.