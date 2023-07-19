Midland University will host a pair of shows at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Lueninghoener Planetarium on its Fremont campus.

The event is free and open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Each program lasts approximately one hour.

The program is led by Dr. Ken Murphy, professor of physics and director of the planetarium at Southwest Minnesota State University. It will feature images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched from Earth on Christmas Day in 2021 and has been taking remarkable images of the deep universe. The show will highlight recent images from the JWST.

Each event will conclude with a laser light show custom produced by Jack Dunn ‘69. Dunn got his start in the planetarium profession under the guidance of Dr. Gilbert Lueninghoener, a former professor at Midland. Dunn served as coordinator for the Mueller Planetarium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 42 years.