If you’re a fan of live music – particularly country music – you won’t have to travel far to see of number of artists in the next few days.

Good Life Sports Bar & Grill is presenting the MRL Music Festival Thursday through Saturday, July 20-22, at Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley.

The three-day festival, which is jam-packed with artists, also will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendors on site. All ages are invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. each day.

Thursday night’s headliner is Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce. Pearce, who earned her fourth No. 1 on country radio with “What He Didn’t Do,” will take the festival stage at 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s line-up also includes Tanner Sovereign, 4 p.m.; Luke Mills, 5 p.m.; Frank Ray, 6:30 p.m., and Drake White, 8:15 p.m.

Craig Morgan will headline Friday’s line-up at 9:50 p.m. Some of Morgan’s hits have included “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester.”

Other artists who will play at Friday’s festival are: Tommy O’Keeffe, 2 p.m.; Traynr Band, 3 p.m.; Dylan Bloom, 5 p.m.; Tom O’Connor, 6:15 p.m.; Thompson Square, 6:50 p.m.; and Morgan Evans, 8:20 p.m.

Country music star Rodney Atkins with special guest Rose will close out the festival at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Some of Atkins’ hits include “These Are My People,” “It’s America,” “Watching You,” “Take a Back Road” and “If You’re Going Through Hell.”

Jerrod Neimann will take the stage prior to Atkins at 8:15 p.m. Neimann is known for songs such as “Lover, Lover,” “Drink to That All Night” and Only God Could Love You More.”

Saturday’s performers also will include: Ruby Leigh, 2 p.m.; Aaron Kantor, 2:45 p.m.; Jason Mayer, 4 p.m.; Lewis Brice, 5:15 p.m.; and Tim Montana, 6:30 p.m.

Single-day general admission passes are $45. General admission three-day passes are $120. General admission ticket holders may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only.

VIP single-day passes are $100 while VIP three-day passes are $289. VIP pricing includes VIP gate entry, VIP section closer to the stage, VIP only bar and restrooms, and VIP parking which is on site inside the gates.

The festival is for all ages. You must be 21 and over, show identification and have a wristband to drink alcohol or enter certain areas such as the beer gardens. The beer garden bands will include Joystick, Ecko, and Secret Weapon.

If you wish to take a shuttle to the festival and back, you may park at any of these Good Life Sports Bar & Grill locations: 1203 S. 180th St., Omaha; 20231 Manderson St., Elkhorn; 11336 S. 96th St., Suite 109, Papillion; 10520 S. 204th St., Gretna.

Here a few additional events taking place in the area this weekend:

Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo

The 68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The concession stands will open at that time and free pony rides will be offered for kids younger than 5 years old. Mutton bustin’ will be from 7-7:45 each night with the rodeo action starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday night is Nebraska 4-H Night, so all 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear receive free admission to the rodeo when accompanied by a parent or counselor. Friday night is Military Night which means all active duty military and veterans get in free with ID. Saturday night is Seniors Night, so everyone 65 and older can purchase tickets for $10.

Adult rodeo tickets (age 13 and older) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free. Three-day passes will be on sale at the Rodeo Ticket Office on Thursday only $42 for adults and $15 for kids. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.

Chalk Art Festival

MainStreet of Fremont is sponsoring its first Chalk Art Festival on Saturday in conjunction with the annual Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales.

Both events will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Fremont.

Colorful chalk art will be created from Third to Sixth streets on Main Street. Artists will begin at 8 a.m. and have until 2:30 p.m. to create their artwork. At 2:45 p.m., the final tally of People’s Choice Votes will be taken and prizes will be awarded.

There also will be an area where any kids or non-participating adults can explore their artistic side. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

O Comic Con

O Comic Con, the Omaha metro’s homegrown comics and pop culture expo, will take place Friday through Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Everyone is invited to celebrate pop culture – movies, comics, gaming and more. Hours for the expo are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $35. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult.

Numerous special guests will be making appearances at O Comic Con. Just a few of the celebrities scheduled to be at the expo are: Puppeteer Kevin Clash, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Morgan Fairchild, Mindy Sterling, Dave Sheridan and Ross Mullan.

Deryl Skelton, a native of Fremont, will be among the comic guests.

A marketplace will feature a diverse array of vendors showcasing their products and services, from comic books and collectibles to unique artworks, costumes, gaming accessories and more.

Other attractions will include a game room, live PWP Wrestling, Omaha Film Festival Pop-Up Cinema, Dr. Lydia Kang book signing, Live Dungeons & Dragons, cosplay contest and kids cosplay jamboree, and a model building contest.

For more information about the expo, visit theoconexpo.com.

Planetarium shows

Midland University will host a pair of shows at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Lueninghoener Planetarium on its Fremont campus.

The event is free and open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Each program lasts approximately one hour.

The program is led by Dr. Ken Murphy, professor of physics and director of the planetarium at Southwest Minnesota State University. It will feature images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched from Earth on Christmas Day in 2021 and has been taking remarkable images of the deep universe. The show will highlight recent images from the JWST.

Each event will conclude with a laser light show custom produced by Jack Dunn ‘69. Dunn got his start in the planetarium profession under the guidance of Dr. Gilbert Lueninghoener, a former professor at Midland. Dunn served as coordinator for the Mueller Planetarium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 42 years.