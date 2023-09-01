Christine Bauer is being heard.

A registered nurse who writes and records country music, the Fremont High School graduate recently got FM radio airplay for her new song, “Crumble.”

Now, Bauer’s looking forward to a lyric video of that song next month and is working on a song yet to be produced. They’re more accomplishments for the 32-year-old young woman, who tells stories with her music.

A self-taught guitar player, Bauer was about 17 years old when she began writing songs. She graduated from FHS in 2009 and from the University of Nebraska Medicine College of Nursing in 2013. She’s worked as an emergency room nurse and more recently switched to postpartum care nursing.

While in college, Bauer, who also sings, began playing on the worship team at The Presbyterian Church of Fremont. She then started putting her music on line.

Music producer Paul Ray of Australia emailed Bauer in 2012, asking if he could produce music for her.

They released her first Extended Play musical recording in the summer of 2013. That EP called, “Independence,” had three songs. It includes the title song along with “You and Me” and “Three Words.”

“We’ve been releasing music together ever since then,” she said, noting that includes a combination of digital albums, EPs and singles.

Bauer later met Sarah Harralson, a friend and co-writer out of Nashville, Tennessee. They started writing together in 2016 and, thus far have written about 100 songs together.

In 2019, they released a digital album called “West of Me.”

“Probably the most popular songs on that album have been ‘West of Me,’ ‘Red Flag’ and ‘Love on Lease,’” Bauer said.

The two women went on a “West of Me” tour together, starting at the TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival in 2019 at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna. They then traveled through South Dakota and Montana.

“We ultimately ended up on a vacation trip in Bozeman, Montana and got to go to Yellowstone as well. We performed at stops along the way,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bauer said she was an emergency room traveling nurse, primarily in the Midwest.

“I was able to write more songs during that time and we started focusing more on releasing singles,” she said.

In 2022, she and Harralson went to Key West, Florida. She played at Dante’s Key West Pool Bar & Restaurant during the Key West Songwriter’s Festival with Harralson.

“Since then, I’ve been releasing singles,” Bauer said. “I would like to start playing at some wineries and festivals.”

She’s promoting the song, “Crumble,” right now.

“Crumble was a song I wrote pretty quickly,” Bauer said. “It was one of those songs that just writes itself. When I wrote it, it was a release of a lot of pent-up emotions.”

She sent it to Ray right away.

“I had a really good feeling about it,” Bauer said.

Ray had the track produced in a couple months and they released it on July 28.

“Crumble” is a heartbreak song.

“It’s about being afraid to get into your next relationship after going through other breakups,” she said.

The lyrics include: “I don’t want another broken heart;

It can’t take it, not with all these scars;

The next time I fall, it’s gonna be a bad tumble;

I ain’t just gonna break, no, I’m gonna crumble.”

Her song has been noticed.

“I got my first FM Radio airplay in the United States over in Wyoming – KIX 96.5 radio,” she said. “I got to do a telephone interview with their host, Jeff Rickett.”

They talked how she got started in music and about nursing.

Bauer said people can hear her songs anywhere they listen to online music like Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Pandora. She also has songs on YouTube.

She will have a video with “Crumble” lyrics coming out on YouTube next month. She’s also featured on one billboard on Interstate 80 near the 84th Street exit in Omaha and another billboard on I80 outside of Ashland this week. Another will be in Ralston for a month.

Bauer plans to go to Nashville in October to record a song with Grady Saxman, who’s worked with country star Luke Combs. She’s also working on her next single, which Ray will produce.

She’s thankful for those who appreciate her music and for compliments and encouragement they’ve provided.

“I’m always grateful for the people who come up and talk to me after performances and express that they like their music,” she said.

More information about Bauer can be found at christinebauermusic.com.