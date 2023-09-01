An Opera House Luncheon will take place Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch begins at noon.

In honor of the passing of John Huss, Midland University’s jazz director, the Traditional Jazz Band will play. Gabriel Windham, Midland University’s new jazz director, also will be introduced.

Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required by Sept. 4. To make reservations, visit fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332 and leave a message.