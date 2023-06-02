The North Bend Area Community Band is practicing for its upcoming summer season of concerts.

Thirty-six area individuals from high school and college age to senior citizens are playing with the band. This year the band is under the direction of Ryan Baldwin, North Bend Central instrumental music director.

At the band’s annual meeting, Matt Rossow was elected vice president and Mark Johnson was re-elected treasurer. Carol Bohling is serving as president and Fred Ladehoff as secretary.

The band is practicing weekly and band members are looking forward to playing at the Old Settlers celebration, Dodge County Fair, Morse Bluff American Legion Barbecue and First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Their repertoire includes marches, patriotic and western selections, as well as polkas and other selections.

If interested in playing with the band or having the band play in your venue or a community event, contact any of the officers or call 402-652-8166 for more information.