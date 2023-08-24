Thousands of people will be converging on Grand Island. That means it’s time for the Nebraska State Fair. “Whatever Your Flavor” is the theme for this year’s fair, which kicks off Friday, Aug. 25, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4.

Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said whether it’s food, fun, entertainment, or agriculture, the 2023 Nebraska State Fair will have your flavor.

“For some folks, the state fair is all about the carnival. That’s their flavor of fun. Other people enjoy seeing the animals, from the babies to the biggest, and that’s their flavor,” Parr said. “Whatever your flavor, you’ll find it here.”

Compared to a big block party, everyone is welcome at the state fair, from infants to seniors.

“Although the state fair is at its core an agricultural event, we know it means different things to different people,” State Fair Board Chairman Bob Haag said. “We offer a variety of entertainment, a variety of shopping, all sorts of food and ag experiences so everyone finds something they love.” The state fair is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Gate admission is $12 for ages 13-59; $5 for ages 60 and older, and ages 6-12; and free for ages 5 and younger. Parking at the fairgrounds is free. Off-site parking and shuttle services also are available.

For more information, including daily state fair schedules, visit statefair.org. Several other area events also are taking place this weekend. They include:

Fremont Hispanic Festival

The two-day Fremont Hispanic Festival is returning on Friday and Saturday. Activities on Friday are set from 5-9 p.m. in John C. Fremont Park. There will be informational booths by nonprofit groups and a few boutique booths. Thirteen vendors will sell a wide variety of Hispanic foods. There also will be a funnel cake truck.

At 6 p.m., Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will crown a festival queen, princess and little princess. After the coronation, Daniel Martinez, a Flamenco-style guitarist, will provide music until 9 p.m.

On Saturday, vendor booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A parade will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Fremont. After the parade, performances are planned on a stage in the park.

Performances include: a Mariachi group; Danza Tlacololeros dance group; Sangre Azteca, Mexican dancers; and Marimba; and then a disc jockey will play from 7-9 p.m.

Guardians of Freedom Airshow

The Guardians of Freedom Airshow, set for Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Airpark, is being presented by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Military Department, the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base and the Lincoln Airport Authority.

The free event will be held from 9:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m. each day. Free parking will be available throughout Airpark, from NW. 48th Street east to the airshow grounds, and from West Cuming Street south to West Mathis Street. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be headlining the show. Other performers will include the U.S. Marine Corps C-130J Super Hercules – Fat Albert, U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper Demo Team, U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, U.S. Navy Legacy Flight, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, F-5 Tiger fighter jet, Nebraska ANG KC-135, and The Horsemen.

No time schedule is posted for individual performers as it is subject to weather and cloud coverage.

The event also will include a kid zone and STEM activities, military vendors, a consumer fair, and a variety of aircraft on display.

Various food vendors will be at the show. There also will be free water stations available to fill your water bottles throughout the day.

Kick’n It in the Stix

The HeadLiners Car Club will be hosting its Fifth Annual Vintage Motor Fair on Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington. The fair is now open to all years. There will be special parking for vehicles 1985 and older. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon.

Admission is free for spectators. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, a pinup contest, vendors, attractions, club pick trophies, auctions and live music.