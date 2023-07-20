This year’s Nebraska State Fair will emphasize inclusivity with a special day that’s safe and fun for everyone.

Fair-Tastic Friday! will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1. The State Fair will partner with the Enable Savings Plan, which is administered by the Nebraska State Treasurer, to provide a sensory-friendly environment for individuals of any age with differing abilities.

The day will include a resource fair for parents and caretakers and sensory-friendly activities in an area just for those attending the event. In addition, the carnival will operate with dimmed lights and low sounds from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 1.

“We strive to make the Nebraska State Fair a place where all can come to enjoy experiences and make memories that last a lifetime,” Executive Director Jaime Parr said in a press release. “We intend for all state fairgoers to find things they can do and multiple things they love, ‘Whatever Your Flavor.’”

To register for Fair-Tastic Friday!, go to the new accessibility guide on the state fair’s website, statefair.org/accessibility-guide.

The state fair also will offer a low-sensory room from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in Room 5 of the Bosselman Conference Center. Individuals who benefit from a low-sensory environment and those who have sensory-processing challenges will be able to enjoy a calm space dedicated to helping them decompress in more gentle surroundings.

In addition to these accommodations, the new accessibility guide offers information about other services and amenities for guests with differing abilities, including wheelchair and scooter rentals and ADA-accessible parking.

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” the 2023 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Tickets and more information at statefair.org.