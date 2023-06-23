A Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

All ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and a breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be singer/song writer Paul Valla Jr.

The guest speaker will be Paul Von Behren, who serves on the Fremont City Council. He will share his testimony and the life lessons the Lord has taught him as a veterinarian for many years, to being a church leader and now a city councilman.