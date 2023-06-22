If you’ve ever wondered what Nebraska was like back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, the Omaha Children’s Museum has an event just for you.

During Dinosaur Dominion Family Fun Weekend, families are invited to Omaha Children’s Museum for themed activities and to explore the museum’s new exhibit, “Jurassic Nebraska.”

Hours for the family fun weekend are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Omaha Children’s Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St.

“Jurassic Nebraska” allows visitors to “experience what life would be like if dinosaurs were around in our everyday life; toss a football against some ferocious defenders, explore and discover fossils in a giant dig pit, climb Chimney Rock to look a T-Rex in the eye, and more.”

All activities during the special weekend event are included in regular museum admission, which is $15 for non-member adults and children, $14 for seniors, and free for members and children younger than 24 months.

Here’s a look at some other events taking place in the area this weekend:

‘The Sandlot’—30th Anniversary Event

With the College World Series being hosted in Omaha, it makes sense that the cast of the popular sports-comedy movie, “The Sandlot,” would choose Omaha as a location for its 30th anniversary celebration.

“‘The Sandlot’ – 30th Anniversary with the Cast” will be held from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

Everyone is invited to join the cast in watching “The Sandlot,” which was released in 1993. After the movie, the cast will participate in-person with an interactive discussion of the film, share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and give their personal insight as to why it is still a great memory to them.

Tickets range from $19 to $64 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Scribner’s Blackjack Run

All vehicles are welcome to participate in Scribner’s Blackjack Run on Saturday which will benefit the Scribner Fire and Rescue Department as well as American Legion Post 121.

The blackjack run will start at Mel’s Bar in Scribner at 11:30 a.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.

The price of $25 includes one hand, a t-shirt and a pork or beef sandwich.

The blackjack run stops will be in Herman, Decatur, Bancroft, Wisner and Dodge before returning to Mel’s Bar in Scribner.

There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles, split-the-pot, and dinner. For more information, call 402-664-2778.

Fish Fry

The Fremont Airboat Club’s Annual Fish Fry is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at 3159 Big Island Rd. in Fremont.

Attendees are asked to bring their own refreshments. The fish fry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.

There also will be raffles for a DeWalt chainsaw, string trimmer, blower and more.

Fremont Moo Baseball

The Fremont Moo baseball team has a weekend series against the Badlands Big Sticks.

Friday and Saturday’s games begin at 7:05 p.m. while Sunday’s game will start at 6:05 p.m. All games will take place at Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St. in Fremont.

Friday is Fireworks Friday so there will be a fireworks display after the game. As part of Saturday’s Salute to Service game, veteran, active or reserve military members will be honored. Free admission will be granted to all service members with a valid military ID.

Sunday is Sundae Funday. Attendees can receive a general admission ticket and a Moo Meal for $11.

A Moo Meal includes a hot dog or hamburgers, popcorn or chips, and a drink. Ice cream sundaes will be served in the concession stand.

Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Tickets to this weekend’s game may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com.

Global Sounds Music Festival

The Global Sounds Music Festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Upland Park in South Omaha.

Admission is free to the day-long music and arts celebration. Attendees may be bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks (including beer and wine). Local food vendors also will be on site.

The lineup includes: Mariachi Rey Azteca, 12-12:45 p.m.; Marcey Yates featuring South Omaha guest artist and BeAmbi Dance Company, 1-1:45 p.m.; Leslie Palensky, 2-2:45 p.m.; Hispanic Arts Center of Omaha, 3-3:45 p.m.; Bolia Matundu a/k/a BM, 4-5:15 p.m.; Nebraska All Stars, 5:30-6:45 p.m.; The Tartan Terrors, 7-8:15 p.m.; Tito Puente Jr. Ensemble, 8:30-9:45 p.m.

A jam session from 9:45-10 p.m. will precede the fireworks show at 10 p.m.