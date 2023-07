Shalimar Gardens will be hosting a tractor show from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at 749 E. 29th St., in Fremont.

Current tractors and those from yesteryear – whether it’s used to mow, plow or plant – will be on display at the show.

Everyone is invited to attend the show, enjoy music by Billy Troy, eat watermelon, and take a tour of Shalimar Gardens.

For more information, call Tammy at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 402-721-1616.