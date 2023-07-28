Editor Kent Warneke was in his office at the Norfolk Daily News when a staff member told him a gunshot report came over the police scanner.

Warneke and his staff could tell by scanner reports that the situation was serious.

In the next few hours, they’d learn that three armed men had entered a US Bank and fatally shot four bank employees and a customer during an attempted robbery. It would be one of the deadliest bank killings in U.S. history.

The shooting, subsequent hunt for suspects and their trials dominated the newspaper’s coverage for months. Warneke estimates he wrote 55 editorials relating to the killings during the next few years.

It would be part of journalistic career that spanned more than 30 years at the Norfolk paper alone.

Now retired, Warneke is coming to Fremont to present a Humanities Nebraska program he calls, “You Be the Editor.” The public is invited to the free program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, in Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont. Keene Memorial Library is hosting the event in the art gallery at 92 W. Sixth St. Refreshments will be provided.

Warneke said his presentation is designed to help Nebraskans better understand how complex and challenging the entire process of news judgment is.

“We hear a lot about fake news, but the real challenge facing newspapers is exercising sound decisions about news judgment,” Warneke said. “As newspapers across the nation have cut back in staff, there are fewer people in editor roles and those editors often have less experience and they’re called upon to make tough decisions about which stories to pursue, which stories get on the front page, who to interview for a story – all of those kind of decisions that are essential to producing a quality news product.”

In his presentation, Warneke has attendees look at a couple of real-life examples and asks audience members to play the role of editor – to give them the chance to see how challenging it can be to make good decisions.

Warneke isn’t saying that newspapers don’t make good decisions.

“It’s challenging today given the environment that newspapers find themselves in,” he said.

He believes attendees will benefit from the program.

“It’s a very interactive presentation, hopefully a lot of fun, but also educational at the same time,” he said.

Warneke said he hopes the audience will better appreciate how challenging it can be to fill the shoes of a newspaper editor.

A longtime newspaper man, Warneke grew up in Plainview, where his father was publisher of the community’s weekly newspaper. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Warneke spent five years at the Omaha World Herald, where he was a reporter, copy editor and editorial writer.

In 1987, he moved to Norfolk. He became editor of the Norfolk Daily News and spent more than 30 years in that position. He retired from the newspaper, but is officially called Editor Emeritus. He helped write grants at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, then fully retired in December.

Warneke, who spent six years on the Humanities Nebraska board of directors, became well aware of their speakers bureau – a collection of more than 200 people who speak on humanities-related topics.

After he retired, Warneke joined the speakers bureau and, this year, has been making his “You Be the Editor” presentations.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager at the library, is looking forward to the program.

“This is something we’ve never done,” Cruz said. “He’s going to go through the new process, teaching us how to be educated news consumers.”

Looking back, Warneke recalls the September 2002 bank robbery.

“Back then, we hadn’t seen that kind of violence in Norfolk or probably hadn’t seen it in Fremont either,” he said. “It was a real shock.”

The first reports of the shootings came in at about 9 or 9:30 a.m.

“We didn’t really know the extent of things, but you could tell from the scanner traffic that it was serious,” he said. “We deployed as many staff members as we could.”

The three perpetrators were apprehended and remain on death row in prison.

Warneke shares thoughts from that time.

“I came away highly impressed with the Norfolk community,” he said. “It could have turned into a racial incident (the perpetrators were Hispanic), but instead it really became a situation of supporting the families of the victims.

“One of the Norfolk churches that served the Hispanic community – they were at the forefront in reaching out with empathy and assistance and concern.”