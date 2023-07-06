This weekend is all about community festivals.

Dodge, Yutan and Ceresco all have three days of activities planned to celebrate their respective communities. Events range from car shows and parades to bounce houses and live music.

Here’s a rundown of this weekend’s community festivals:

Dodge Daze

Dodge Daze, set for Friday through Sunday, is made possible by the sponsorship of Dodge Community Club, Dodge Vets Club and the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

As the festivities begin on Friday night, everyone is welcome to attend a free community meal from 6-8 p.m. in front of 2nd Street Market. This will be the perfect location to be to watch the Dodge Daze Cruise Night.

Car owners are encouraged to bring their favorite ride and cruise the bricks down Main Street at 7 p.m.

Those same car owners, as well as people with trucks, motorcycles, tractors, or anything with wheels, are invited back on Saturday to participate in the Dodge Daze Show ‘N Shine.

The car show will take place from noon to 4 p.m. north of Dodge Auditorium. Registration will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The registration fee of $10 per vehicle includes one beer garden ticket. Awards will be announced at 4 p.m.

There also will be kids show ‘n shine. It can include wagons, bikes, pedal cars and battery operated ride on toys. The registration fee is $1 per kids vehicle.

Public judging will decide the first-place awards in four classes: car/truck, motorcycles, tractors, and kids entries.

Over 20 vendors are expected to participate in a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in front of Dodge Auditorium. 3 Timber Studio will be giving chainsaw wood carving demonstrations and selling their carvings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the beer garden.

People who want to try their hand at axe throwing will have their chance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at BoatHouse Mobile Axe Throwing in the beer garden. The cost is $1 per axe. Joe Cockson will be playing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the beer garden.

Wildlife Encounters will be showcasing a variety of animals from 1-2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lanes west of the auditorium.

The program will be followed by a state-sanctioned kiddie pedal tractor pull at 2 p.m. in front of Dodge Auditorium. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. for ages 4-12. Spectators should bring a lawn chair. Free ice cream cones will be available starting at 2 p.m.

Other free activities for kids on Saturday will include swimming from 1-7 p.m. at Dodge Pool and bounce houses from 1-5 p.m. north of the auditorium, near the pool.

The Dodge Veterans Club is sponsoring a Barbecue Showdown and Pulled Pork Supper. There will be public judging from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to decide the cash prizes for hors d’oeuvres. Admission is $10 (12 and younger free).

The pulled pork supper will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at Dodge Vets Club. A meal will include a pulled pork sandwich, sides and drink. The cost is $10 for ages 13 and up, and $5 for kids 12 and under. Curbside pickup is available for meals by calling 402-693-2693.

During the pulled pork meal, diners can enjoy music by Happy Accordions. A street dance featuring music by Mr. Sinister will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight downtown. A $10 beer garden entrance fee applies. Pulled pork nachos will be served for $5 per plate from 10 p.m. to midnight.

On Sunday, a pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the St. Wenceslaus Church basement. The breakfast is being sponsored by the Howells-Dodge Post Prom Parents. Freewill donations will be collected.

The cowpie open will begin at 10 a.m. in the pasture north of Co-op Supply on Nebraska Highway 91.

To view a full schedule of events, visit the Dodge Daze Facebook page.

Yutan Days

A majority of the events planned for Yutan Days, which is set for Friday through Sunday, will take place at Itan Baseball Field.

A kiddie parade will kick off Friday’s activities at 5 p.m. A kiddie pedal tractor pull will begin at 6 p.m., followed by an adult pedal tractor pull. The Gathering Place will be offering ice cream and games at 5:30 p.m.

There will be music and karaoke by Dynamic Air from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. A fireworks display is set for 10 p.m.

On Saturday, the Yutan Fire and Rescue Department will be hosting a pancake feed from 7-11 a.m. at the Yutan Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected. A LifeNet helicopter is scheduled to make a special appearance.

Sporting competitions on Saturday will include a fun run, 2 on 2 basketball tournament, and sand volleyball tournament.

The Yutan Days parade will begin at 1 p.m. The St. John’s Show-N-Shine car show and snacks will start at 1:45 p.m. in the St. John’s parking lot. A watermelon feed also will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Water inflatables will be available from 2-8 p.m. A $10 wristband is required for the inflatables. Miniature golf also can be played from 2-8 p.m.

Wildlife Encounters will be giving animal presentations at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Virtual reality games can be played from 4-8 p.m. Jered the Incredible will perform at magic show at 7:30 p.m.

IV Play will provide live music from 9 p.m. to midnight. There will be a $5 cover charge.

Yutan Days will conclude on Sunday with a corn hole tournament and the final day of the beer garden. Registration for the corn hole tournament is $40.

A complete schedule of events can be found on the Yutan Days Facebook page.

Ceresco Days

Ceresco, located south of Wahoo in Saunders County, will begin its community celebration on Friday with the 18th Annual Ceresco Days All Makes & Models Show and Shine.

The show and shine will take place from 4-9 p.m. at Ceresco Park, just west of U.S. Highway 77 on Elm Street. It is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and tractors.

The kiddie parade will start at 6:45 p.m., followed by the Ceresco Days parade at 7 p.m. There will be kids races following the parade.

Twisted Chrome will play at the street dance which begins at 8 p.m. A fireworks display will begin at dusk. The beer garden will open at 6 pm. Friday and again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday will feature a color run (10 a.m.), whiffle ball tournament (11 a.m.), water games for ages 10-16 (3 p.m.), washer tournament (4 p.m.), bounce houses (2-6 p.m.) and a kiddie tractor pull (7 p.m.). A street dance featuring music by Dirty Boots will begin at 8 p.m.

A community breakfast for a freewill donation will start at 9 a.m. Sunday, followed by a community worship service at 10:30 a.m.

Sheila Collins, also known as The Constitution Lady, will give a presentation at 11:30 a.m. on the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and America’s history. Musician Chris Sayre will present “A Musical Journey Across America” at 12:30 p.m.

The Raymond Central Spanish Club will be having a taco fundraiser at 12:30 p.m. Cost is a freewill donation.

A full Ceresco Days schedule can be found on the Ceresco Days Facebook page.