Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, will be returning to the rails on Thursday, June 29.

Big Boy has been on display at the College World Series in Omaha for the past couple weeks and will be making its way back to its home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The locomotive is scheduled to depart Council Bluffs, Iowa, at 8 a.m. on Thursday and arrive in Fremont for a whistle-stop at 10:45 a.m. Big Boy will be at 10 S. Main St. in Fremont until about 11:30 a.m. before departing for its next whistle-stop in Columbus.

The approximately 45-minute stop will allow train enthusiasts to get an up-close view of the locomotive, time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today.

A map showing the train’s location and route is available online at upsteam.com.