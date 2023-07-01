The annual celebration of the City of Fremont’s namesake — John C. Fremont Days — will see some new additions and attractions this July, one of which will allow vendors at the popular summer festival to sleep in their tents or booths overnight for safety purposes.

The Fremont City Council approved in February a request from Barry Reker, John C. Fremont Days board president, to allow the vendors to sleep in their booths or tents from July 14-16.

The change only applies to vendors located inside the confines of John C. Fremont Park, said City Administrator Jody Sanders during a February council meeting.

“(Vendors) don’t feel comfortable leaving their tents overnight,” Sanders said during the February meeting, noting that there is no way to lock or secure a tent and protect the valuable equipment inside it.

Normally, use of the park is prohibited due to a city ordinance that bans people from being in the park from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“(The) JCF committee and vendors believe this will provide extra security for the vendors and their possessions. The vendors will not have open fires, disturb, or alter the ground that is allocated to them,” stated Nick Hansen, the city’s parks and recreation director in the report. “JCF Days had 76 vendors in 2022 and their goal is 125 for 2023. They estimate about 25% of the vendors would like to stay overnight in their space.”

Connie Dostal, the festival's city park director, said as of June 20, there were 65 vendors signed up and verified to be in attendance at the John C. Fremont Days event, with more to possibly be added.

Among the exciting vendors and displays this year, Dostal noted, are a glass blower, a chainsaw artist, Hines Entertainment with children's fun activities, numerous cartoonists and caricatures artists, jewelry sellers, as well as a new-to-the festival vendor from Louisiana who sells soup mixes and dips.

Dostal said the festival will host an auction for some of the glass-blown and chainsaw artwork on Sunday after the festival parade.