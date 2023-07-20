Friday

Concerts

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday’s lineup will include Craig Morgan, Morgan Evans, Thompson Square, Tom O’Connor, DJ DU, Dylan Bloom and Traynr Band. Ecko will be playing in the beer garden. This festival, which continues through Saturday, is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Live on the Lawn featuring Taxi Driver, 6-9 p.m., Zorinsky Lake Park, Omaha. Taxi Driver is a six-piece “Best of Omaha” cover band playing hits, from rock to pop, country to R&B, from all decades. Those attending are encouraged to bring their coolers and lawn chairs to the park. Admission is free.

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fairytale Ball Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Attendees can dance with princesses, make royal crafts and create life-long memories. Dressing up is encouraged. Activities are included with museum admission. All activities end 30 minutes before close, and are while supplies last.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the 4-H/FFA Poultry Show, dog show, carnival, public fashion show/special award, bingo, 4-H coronation, Elvis show and music by Highway 6 Band.

O Comic Con, noon to 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fans are invited to celebrate pop culture – movies, comics, gaming and more. Tickets are $35. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. The event will continue through Sunday.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday night is Military Night, so all active duty military and veterans get in free with ID. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and at that time the concession stands and beer garden will open and free pony rides will be offered for kids under 5 years old. Mutton bustin’ will be from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.

Saturday

Concerts

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday’s lineup will include Rodney Atkins with special guest Rose, Jerrod Niemann, Lewis Brice, DJ DU and more, Aaron Kantor, and Jason Mayer. Secret Weapon will be playing in the beer garden. This festival is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 5 p.m., and “Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Chalk Art Festival and Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. Colorful chalk art will be created from Third to Sixth streets on Main Street. Artists will begin at 8 a.m. and have until 2:30 p.m. to create their artwork. At 2:45 p.m., the final tally of People’s Choice Votes will be taken and prizes will be awarded. There also will be an area where any kids or non-participating adults can explore their artistic side. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, corn hole tournament, music by String Beans, meat goat show, dairy goat show, carnival, Laura Ernest shows, free caricature drawings, sheep show, bingo, Kenny Ahern shows, and concert featuring Hairball and Taxi Driver. Tickets to the concert are $40.

Fairytale Ball Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Attendees can dance with princesses, make royal crafts and create life-long memories. Dressing up is encouraged. Activities are included with museum admission. All activities end 30 minutes before close, and are while supplies last.

O Comic Con, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fans are invited to celebrate pop culture – movies, comics, gaming and more. Tickets are $35. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. The event will continue through Sunday.

Bio Blitz – The Scientist-For-A-Day Exploration Event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Wildlife Safari experts will provide education opportunities and instruction through activities such as butterfly tagging, camera trapping and using microscopes. Participants can use the free iNaturalist app to collect, record and share their discoveries. Event activities are free with paid park admission.

Nebraska Brick Railyard with LOLUG, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The Lincoln/Omaha LEGO User Group will have on display a large LEGO train layout featuring moving trains, notable Nebraska structures and scenic views. This drop-in activity is included with regular museum admission.

While at the museum, visitors also can check out the summer exhibition, “Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks.”

Midland University planetarium shows, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Each program lasts approximately one hour.

10th Annual Ribstock BBQ Festival and Lager Fest, 4-11 p.m., The Granary, Ralston. The event will feature some of Omaha’s best BBQ vendors, live music, kids activities, and over 25 craft alcohol producers making beer, ciders and seltzers with a focus on craft lagers. Ribstock only tickets are $7 for those 21 and older, and free for those under 21. Tickets to Lager Fest range from $40 to $55.

WingFest, 5-8 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. All ages are invited to the evening of wings, live music and competition for the title of Lincoln’s Best Wing. Tickets range from $25 (12 wings) to $30 (16 wings). Ice cream, beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds from WingFest will benefit Creative Learning Spaces for youth in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Tickets can be purchased online at wingfestlincoln.com.

Brews at the Zoo, 6-11 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Adults 21 and over are invited to a night of live music by Rascal Martinez, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer from local breweries. General admission tickets are $35 and include after-hours access to the zoo for the evening, live concert, and three drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase). Meal tickets are $10 and are good for your choice of burgers, brats, nachos and pizza. To purchase tickets, visit lincolnzoo.org.

Water Lantern Festival, 6-10 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Attendees can design a lantern, play games, grab food and listen to music performances. At lantern launch time, participants will watch scores of lanterns decorated with dreams glow and float upon the water. Tickets can be purchased at waterlanternfestival.com.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday night is Seniors Night, so everyone 65 and over can purchase tickets for $10. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and at that time the concession stands and beer garden will open and free pony rides will be offered for kids under 5 years old. Mutton bustin’ will be from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.

Sunday

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Opening the Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H Favorite Foods Day Contest (closed to the public); 4-H Dog Agility, Rally and Showmanship; 4-H Dog Obedience; tractor/truck pulls; and kids pedal pull. The fair will continue through July 30.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the beef show, Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, Circus Science, Clover Kid activities, free caricature drawings, carnival, parade, Burt County Cattlemen’s BBQ, Omaha Circus Art Fire & Light Show, bingo, demolition derby, DJ music, and hypnotist show by Mike Prochnow.

Fairytale Ball Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Attendees can dance with princesses, make royal crafts and create life-long memories. Dressing up is encouraged. Activities are included with museum admission. All activities end 30 minutes before close, and are while supplies last.

O Comic Con, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fans are invited to celebrate pop culture – movies, comics, gaming and more. Tickets are $35. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. The event will continue through Sunday.

Nebraska Brick Railyard with LOLUG, noon to 2:30 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The Lincoln/Omaha LEGO User Group will have on display a large LEGO train layout featuring moving trains, notable Nebraska structures and scenic views. This drop-in activity is included with regular museum admission. While at the museum, visitors also can check out the summer exhibition, “Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks.”

Monday

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the cat show, archery contest, BB gun shooting sports competition, air rifle shooting sports competition, and 4-H and FFA pool day.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, 4-H/FFA Olympics, carnival, kiddie tractor pull, bingo with prizes, and T-Bones.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight outdoor concert series featuring The Churchill Boys, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set-up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. Seating is limited. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free to garden members. In case of rain, concerts may be moved indoors or canceled.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the horse show, RockIT Event Pros, 4-H and FFA pool day, Polka Dot Entertainment – Strolling and Stunt Spectacular, beer garden and music by Polka “Angie Kriz & the PolkaToons,” and wristband night at the carnival.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include 4-H special awards, 4-H/FFA livestock auction, appreciation meal and DJ music, and bubble soccer.

Opening of “Supporting Indigenous Sisters” and “From Paintbrushes to Camera Lenses: Creative Women of the Great Plains, Part II” exhibits, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Great Plains Art Museum, 1155 Q St., Lincoln. Both exhibitions will be on view in the main-level gallery through Dec. 16. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Concerts

Dana Cooper, 7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The concert is being sponsored by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Cooper is a poet, storyteller and songwriter from Nashville. His mixture of flat-picking, finger picking and percussive strumming is “Legend Among Other Guitarists.” He also plays the harmonica. His latest CD, “I Can Face the Truth,” charted on five radio charts including Americana, Indie Folk, Alt Folk, Alt Country and Roots.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, Kiwanis pancake feed, ATV safety driving, Fair Fun Day tours, Husker Science mobile trailer, free watermelon feed, Papa Bear Wood Carving demonstrations, tractor driving contest, RockIT Event Pros, 4-H and FFA pool day, face painting by Colors da Clown, hay hauling, Sunset Sips Wine & Beer Tasting, carnival, and bingo.

July 27

Concerts

Jazz on the Green featuring Bobby Watson and Parfait (opener), 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. There will be food and treats available from area vendors, or bring your own picnic dinner and drinks (beer and wine allowed, but no liquor). The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with the preshow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The main show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, sheep show, dairy goat show, children’s barnyard, dairy cattle show, Rivalry Fun Club T-shirt Printing on Demand, Papa Bear Wood Carving demonstrations, meat goat show, RockIT Event Pros, face painting by Colors da Clown, 4-H and FFA pool day, parade, Saunders County Livestock Association BBQ, Wahoo Robotics demonstration, ice cream social, Figure 8 races, best dressed critter contest, carnival, bingo, beer garden and music by Pioneer.

Food Truck Festival, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church parking lot, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The 10 food vendors that will be participating are Salt & Pepper BBQ, Nick’s Street Eats, Scouty’s Shave Ice, Mom’s Popcorn, Cravingz, Sabor Costeno, Corndog Company, Reinita’s Ice Cream, Parker’s Custom Cookies, and Ring of Fire. You can stay and eat or take your food to go. There also will be classic cars on display. Proceeds will support food security programs of the Fremont Area United Way.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.