Kyle Jensen understands the critical need for blood and he hopes weekly drives in Fremont will help provide more life-saving units of it.

Jensen is account manager for the American Red Cross.

For quite a while, the Red Cross has hosted two-day blood drives at Christensen Field in Fremont. There was a time when almost 200 units was collected during these drives.

“Now, we’re lucky to collect maybe 100,” he said.

Jensen hopes a more central location will draw more donors. Starting in October, the Red Cross will have drives from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays in the fellowship hall of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave.

Not every Thursday is available at this point. Dates thus far are: Oct. 5, 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 30; and all Thursdays in December.

A blood drive still is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., but drives at that location will cease.

“We are going to get rid of the two-day blood drive at Christensen Field and then try this weekly blood drive for maybe a year at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church,” Jensen said.

Jensen believes the weekly drive will give more people an opportunity to donate. He also believes having the more centrally located drive also might bring in more donors as opposed to them driving to the west end of the city.

“I know it’s probably going to take time to build up some of these weekly drives, but I think it should be beneficial in the future,” Jensen said.

Other local drives still will take place such as those at high schools, Fremont Mall, Fremont Family YMCA, RTG Medical, Lincoln Premium Poultry and Dodge County Courthouse.

Many things can hamper donations.

Current events that might keep people in different locations across the nation from donating include: hurricanes, wildfires, heat waves, the start of school, harvest and then winter.

“You always have something that takes people away from taking time to come in and donate,” Jensen said.

So having a convenient location may make it easier to collect the extra units of blood.

Jensen cited the critical need for blood for surgical patients and people who’ve been in trauma accidents or have blood disorders or cancer. These people may need transfusions.

He noted that September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and he’s sure many of these children receive blood.

Jensen added that blood has a shelf life of only 42 days.

“We need to make sure hospitals have blood on the shelves for patients in need,” Jensen said. “Sometimes, patients do have to wait for blood transfusions, so hopefully we can collect what we can to make sure they don’t have to.”

To donate, visit redcrossblood.org or contact Jensen at 402-910-0681. Jensen said people can donate whole blood every eight weeks and Power Red donations every 16 weeks.

The Red Cross website states that Power Red is similar to a whole blood donation, but a special machine safely allows donors to donate two units of red blood cells during one donation while returning the plasma and platelets to the donor.

Jensen said these red blood cells are used for premature babies, trauma victims and cancer patients.

To donate, a person must be at least 16 years old with a parental consent form.

“There’s no real, true upper age limit as long as you’re healthy enough to donate,” he said.

After people reach age 19, they must weigh at least 110 pounds.

People may not think they’re eligible, but those with questions of eligibility can call 1-866-236-3276.

Jensen said a couple of incentives are being offered. Through September, Sports Clips will provide free haircut coupons via email to eligible donors who tried to donate. The donors must have their email address on their Red Cross profile to receive a coupon. Through Sept. 18, these donors will receive an American Red Cross blue T-shirt while supplies last.

As for the drive early next week in Fremont, Jensen said it’s beneficial to make an appointment.

“But we should be able to take a few walk-ins,” he added.

Jensen appreciates local donors and volunteers.

“It’s been great to work with Fremont accounts and volunteers,” Jensen said. “It’s been a joy to work with everybody.”