Friday

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of the Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. The fair will continue through Sept. 4. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 plus and ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Hispanic Festival, 5-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. There will be informational booths by nonprofit groups and a few boutique booths. Thirteen vendors will sell a wide variety of Hispanic foods. There also will be a funnel cake truck. At 6 p.m., Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will crown a festival queen, princess and little princess. After the coronation, Daniel Martinez, a Flamenco-style guitarist, will provide music until 9 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Festival, 5-9 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St., Lincoln. The festival will feature authentic Greek cuisine and pastries, drinks, dance performances, Greek music, boutique, frappés, baklava sundaes and more. Admission is $2 or bring a non-perishable item for the food bank.

Millard Days, 5 p.m. to midnight, Andersen Park, Omaha. Activities will include a carnival, beer garden, and live music by Lemon Fresh Day.

Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. More than 40 makers and boutiques, games, live musicians and entertainers will be at the park. Admission is free.

Live music by Waco City, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Nebraska Star Party, 9-11:30 a.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Powerful telescopes will be set up at the park’s golf shack for a glimpse of night sky spectaculars. The event is free to the public, but you will need a valid Nebraska park entry permit for your vehicle. Stargazing will begin at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs or blankets. The rain date is Saturday.

Saturday

Concerts

Omaha Rising Music Festival, 3-11 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Bands will rock Gene Leahy Mall’s bandshell in an all-ages, all-inclusive day of music. Headliner Rock a la Carte is a Queen tribute band that also plays classic rock from The Beatles, Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel and more. Omaha bands, food trucks, circus acts and dance troupes also will be part of the festival. Admission is free.

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring Eastern Heights, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. In addition to music, there will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and kids can play on the playground equipment. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Theater

Events

Waterloo Days, Waterloo. The two-day celebration will include 5k and 1-mile races, barbecue competition, food trucks, vendor fair, beer garden, cornhole tournament, poker run, and live music by Chad Lee, KC Cameron, Kali Indiana and Secret Weapon.

Fremont Hispanic Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Vendor booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A parade will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Fremont. After the parade, performances are planned on a stage in the park. Performances include: a Mariachi group; Danza Tlacololeros dance group; Sangre Azteca, Mexican dancers; and Marimba; and then a disc jockey will play from 7-9 p.m.

Guardians of Freedom Airshow, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Airpark, Northwest 38th St., Lincoln. The show begins at 11 a.m., however, a schedule of the performances is not provided due to unpredictable weather conditions. The acts will perform the same show both days. Various food vendors will be at the show. There also will be free water stations available to fill your water bottles throughout the day. Admission is free.

Bark in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clemmons Park, 19th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The public is invited to bring the whole family—along with their four-legged friends—to the fifth annual event. The event will include raffles, games and concessions. A sloppy joe, chips, cookie and water meal will be sold for $8. A variety of vendor booths will be onsite.

Midwest Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The two-day festival will feature five stages of unique performances, dozens of pirate characters, mermaids, fairy folk, and a crew from Her Majesty’s “Royal Navy.” There also will be an interactive pirate ship, swordplay, pirate performers, fencing lessons, shows with fire and scavenger hunts. Kids are welcome as there will be activities just for them. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for kids.

Nebraska Renaissance Faire and Medieval Pageant, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Elkhorn Shores, 233rd and West Maple Road, Elkhorn. The event will celebrate 16th Century Europe and 18th Century Caribbean buccaneers. There will be singing and swordplay, comedy, dancing, and lots of food and beverages. Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for kids.

My Big Fat Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St., Lincoln. The festival will feature authentic Greek cuisine and pastries, drinks, dance performances, Greek music, boutique, frappés, baklava sundaes and more. Admission is $2 or bring a non-perishable item for the food bank.

Millard Days, 11 a.m. to midnight, Andersen Park, Omaha. Activities will include a parade, carnival, beer garden, and live music by Hi-Fi Hangover.

Kick’n It in the Stix, noon, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The HeadLiners Car Club will be hosting its 5th Annual Vintage Motor Fair. The fair is now open to all years. There will be special parking for vehicles 1985 and older. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon. Admission is free for spectators. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, a pinup contest, vendors, attractions, club pick trophies, auctions and live music.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include steaks and shrimp, wings, chicken tenders and appetizers. The Brits will be playing from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Hooper Fire & Rescue 125th Celebration, Hooper. Afternoon events at the station will include fire truck rides from 1-2 p.m., kiddie water fights from 2-3 p.m., and a station open house from 3-4 p.m. In the evening, there will be live music by the Francis Brothers from 8 p.m. to midnight in Hooper Park. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. There also will be a beer garden and a food truck available at the park. The rain location is Hooper Auditorium.

2023 Beer Garden Fest, 7 p.m., to 2 a.m., Reinita Restaurant, 343 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be games, music by DJ Fanatic, cold beer, food and a performance by Sonora Dinamita. Advance tickets are $15. Tickets the day of the event will be $20.

Sunday

Concerts

The Black Keys, 7:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit pinewoodbowltheater.com.

Theater

Events

Guardians of Freedom Airshow, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Airpark, Northwest 38th St., Lincoln. The show begins at 11 a.m., however, a schedule of the performances is not provided due to unpredictable weather conditions. The acts will perform the same show both days. Various food vendors will be at the show. There also will be free water stations available to fill your water bottles throughout the day. Admission is free.

Midwest Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for kids.

Nebraska Renaissance Faire and Medieval Pageant, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Elkhorn Shores, 233rd and West Maple Road, Elkhorn. Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for kids.

Waterloo Days, Waterloo. There will be food trucks, a vendor fair, parade, games, face painting, bounce houses, storytime, fairytale characters, solar system tours, touch-a-truck, mobile splash pad, and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Millard Days, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Andersen Park, Omaha. Activities will include horseshoes, face painting, balloon animals, kids tractor pull, ice cream social, and carnival.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Zach Bryan with special guests Trampled by Turtles, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. This concert will celebrate Pinnacle Bank Arena’s 10th anniversary. Tickets start at $39.95 and may be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Opening of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo. This traveling exhibition is from the Smithsonian and will be at the museum through Oct. 7. “Voices and Votes” is based on a major exhibition on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.” The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

The Chicks, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early on business.

Aug. 31

Theater

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Izaak Walton Football Dinner, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The Nebraska vs. Minnesota football game will be shown on the big screens. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child, and free for kids 5 and under. This includes no limit on hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chili dogs, and chips. Popcorn will be $1 per bag. Drinks will be sold separately.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Blazing Saddles,” dusk (about 8:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by Booie’s Mowing Company. Donations will be collected for Quasar Drive-In’s Screen No. 2 Fund.