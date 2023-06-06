The Fremont Midland Entertainment Series (FMES) has embarked on the 2023-24 season of entertainment for the Fremont area. The membership drive is currently underway.

Officers elected for the 2023-24 season are Lon Bohling, president; Amy Spies, vice president; Linda Bendig, secretary; and Dawn Osness, treasurer. Eight other volunteers along with two Midland University representatives serve on the executive board.

Members will enjoy a variety of concerts and a theatre production.

For more information, visit fmesconcerts.org.