Children’s museum to present bubble shows
Keene Memorial Library’s next Monday Special Event is the Omaha Children’s Museum The Amazing Bubble Show.
Shows are set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
Attendees will discover new tools to create bubbles, turn bubbles into smoke and make bubbles big enough for a person to stand in.
All ages are welcome. Admission is free. No registration is required.
