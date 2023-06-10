Clemmons Park to host storytime

Keene Memorial Library’s next Out & About Storytime of the summer will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Clemmons Park, 1600 N. Luther Road in Fremont.

Everyone is invited at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July to enjoy Storytime at different locations in the Fremont community. There is free entry to all locations.