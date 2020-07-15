Black Jack Run set Saturday

Joe Wolfgram bets people will have a good time at Mel’s Blackjack Run 2020.
Wolfgram owns Mel’s Bar, which will sponsor the Blackjack fundraiser this weekend. Proceeds will benefit the Scribner Fire and Rescue Department.
The public is invited to participate and all vehicles are welcome. Registration starts at 10 a.m. on July 18 at Mel’s Bar at 401 Main St. in Scribner. The run starts at 11:30 a.m.
The cost is $30 and includes a T-shirt and a meal at the end of the run.
This marks the sixth year for the event, and Wolfgram hopes it will be well attended, as many events, including fundraisers, have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fire department wasn’t able to hold their fish fry this year so we’re hoping to raise some extra money this year and donate that,” he said.
Wolfgram said the 36-member, volunteer fire department plays an important role in Scribner.
“They’re a big part of our community,” he said. “If there’s a fire or rescue call, they’re there. It’s a good deal. They support a lot of things we do in town and they’re always there when you need them at the worst times.”
In the last five years, the fundraiser has garnered an average of 100 vehicles.
“We’re hoping for that this year and I think we’ll meet that,” Wolfgram said. “We’ve had a lot of interest in it already.”
Those who register receive a card. At each stop, they play a hand of Black Jack. Bars on the route are: Merry Martini, Dodge; Rumors, Wisner; City Tap, Bancroft; Pop-N-Docs, Decatur; Ed’s Bar, Uehling and the bonus stop is at the Elkhorn Valley Golf Course in Hooper.
“We’re certainly not encouraging drinking and driving,” Wolfgram said. “The main thing is to get people out to support the fire and rescue department.”
The bars sell food and pop. The fire department will provide a meal for registrants at the end of the run.
“When we get back, the fire department will be making food and that’s your free meal,” Wolfgram said.
The fundraiser will include a variety of raffle prizes and a split the pot. For instance, if $300 is raised, someone’s name will be drawn for half of the money and the other half will go to the fire department.
First, second and third place prizes will be presented for the best hands at the Black Jack Run.
Those who aren’t able to attend the event but would like to donate to the fire department may do so by sending a check to Mel’s Bar. Checks should be written out to the Scribner Fire Department.
Wolfgram believes those who do attend get to see the countryside during the ride and can enjoy the camaraderie of the event.
“You get to meet a lot of new people,” he said.
For questions or more information about the event, call Mel’s Bar at 402-664-2778.
