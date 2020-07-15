Black Jack Run set Saturday

“We’re hoping for that this year and I think we’ll meet that,” Wolfgram said. “We’ve had a lot of interest in it already.”

Those who register receive a card. At each stop, they play a hand of Black Jack. Bars on the route are: Merry Martini, Dodge; Rumors, Wisner; City Tap, Bancroft; Pop-N-Docs, Decatur; Ed’s Bar, Uehling and the bonus stop is at the Elkhorn Valley Golf Course in Hooper.

“We’re certainly not encouraging drinking and driving,” Wolfgram said. “The main thing is to get people out to support the fire and rescue department.”

The bars sell food and pop. The fire department will provide a meal for registrants at the end of the run.

“When we get back, the fire department will be making food and that’s your free meal,” Wolfgram said.

The fundraiser will include a variety of raffle prizes and a split the pot. For instance, if $300 is raised, someone’s name will be drawn for half of the money and the other half will go to the fire department.

First, second and third place prizes will be presented for the best hands at the Black Jack Run.