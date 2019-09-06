If you like cars, pork sandwiches and games, you might want to stop by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday.
That’s when the church will host its annual Rev It Up Rally — a classic car show set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church on the corner of Military and Lincoln avenues in Fremont.
“We know a lot of people go on vacation and the summer can be very busy, but as we focus on the fall we want this to be a way to have a little fun and get excited for what’s coming next,” lead pastor Rev. Ryan Ankersen said.
This year’s event will be the third held by the church.
“In the past, we’ve had as many as 70 cars,” Ankersen said. “We hope to continue that tradition.”
Admission to the event is free and there is no cost to enter a car. Registration for vehicles is set from 8-10 a.m.
“Every year, we try to come up with trophies that are Biblically based and play on puns and fun Bible verses,” Ankersen said. “We hand out close to 20 grand prizes. Rather than a few people winning, we want a lot of people to be able to walk away with something to remember.”
Event attendees also are invited to the worship service, which starts at 10:15 a.m. in the church at 1440 E. Military Ave.
The car show will include free barbecued, smoked, pulled pork sandwiches with baked beans, cole slaw, chips and soda.
A variety of family friendly activities are planned as well. These include bounce houses for kids and games such as a sponge toss, three-legged race, ladder ball and four square. A bubbles station is planned as well.
In addition, the event will include a vendor fair with several community businesses setting up tables and handing out free items. There will also be a raffle.
Ankersen encourages area residents to attend if they are able to do so.
“Our hope in them attending is so we can serve our community and create a fun atmosphere, but also give an opportunity for people to learn about Good Shepherd and what we’re about,” he said.
In the past, the event has taken place on a Saturday, but that’s something that has changed for this year.
“We put it on Sunday as a way to invite people to come worship with us if they want to do that,” Ankersen said.