It’s a car show with some really unique awards.
There’s the “Outstanding Sixth Day Award.”
And a “Noah’s Ark Award.”
And the “Methuselah Award.”
How would car buffs get these awards? They can start by going to the Round Church Rumblefest on Sept. 1 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. The event is set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1440 E. Military Ave.
This is the second year for the car show, a fundraiser for the church’s youth group and a community outreach effort. Money raised will help send youth to the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis in 2019.
The Pancake Man will be flipping flapjacks, which are free to the public — both spectators and car show entrants — from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pancakes will be served in the Community Life Center on the church campus.
Parking for those coming to see the Pancake Man will be on the east side of the lot off of Lincoln Avenue. Parking will be on the west side of the lot with vehicles entering on Hancock Street for the car show.
Last year, the show featured 70 vehicles.
“We were happy with that and we’d love to fill the parking lot up again with show entrants,” said Bill Hartwig, event coordinator.
People with any special interest vehicle is invited. Those vehicles can include anything from tractors to show cars, pickups and motorcycles, he said.
Cost is $15 for those wishing to enter a vehicle in the show, which offers a chance for fellowship and a message of hope.
This show is different, Hartwig added, because of the awards, which are tied to a Bible story or verse. A photo of the winning vehicle also is taken and put into the matted and framed award.
Awards include the “Outstanding Sixth Day Award.”
“On the sixth day, God created the animals and creatures that roam the land,” he said.
So the award would go to someone who brought a car with an animal name like a mustang, pinto, cougar or impala.
God also created man that day, but Hartwig pointed out that not too many cars are named after people.
Youth group members will make a favorite pick. There will be a pastor’s and a people’s choice award as well.
There will be an “Outstanding Fourth Day Award,” pointing to the day when the God created stars and heavenly bodies. That award could go to someone who brought a Mercury or Saturn car.
Someone with a Stingray or Barracuda could win the “Outstanding Fifth Day Award,” which ties in with sea creatures which God made that day.
A Noah’s Ark Award will be presented as well.
“We’ll probably give that to a big ‘land yacht,’ like a big Cadillac or big Buick or a Lincoln Continental,” he said.
And there will be a “Methuselah Award,” named for a Biblical patriarch who lived to be 969 years old and known to be the oldest person in Scripture.
Last year, 27 awards were given at the car show and Hartwig hopes to present maybe up to even 30 this year.
Awards will be presented starting a little after 2 p.m.
Also planned is a display of two vehicles — the same model and color. One is broken down beyond repair. The other is restored and new.
“I want to use that analogy to ask people to look at their inner selves. Do they feel broken and beyond help, ashamed? Or are they renewed? I want a physical representation of the question they could ask themselves,” Hartwig said.
With this analogy comes a message of hope.
“If they do feel broken, they can be renewed — their hope is in Christ. Through Christ they can be forgiven and their brokenness can be repaired,” Hartwig said.
The idea for the car show came from Amanda Bell, the church’s former director of Christian education.
“When she approached me about doing a car show, I thought to myself, ‘The world doesn’t need another car show.’ I can pick four or five or 10 car shows a weekend and go,” Hartwig said, noting his hesitation.
But the idea gained traction, when Hartwig thought a show could be tied in with the church’s mission statement of connecting people with Jesus.
“We figured out how to do that with the awards,” he said.
Bell took a call to serve a church in Florida just before the first show last year. The event took place anyway and local church members were pleased that Bell was able to take that call.
Hartwig hopes area residents will attend this year’s event.
“We’ve got some great kids at Good Shepherd and I’m more than willing — and so are other members of the church — to do things to help them earn their way to that National Youth Gathering,” he said.
He noted something else.
“We want to have the opportunity for people to come visit us at church and, ultimately, we’d love to have the community come worship with us,” Hartwig said. That’s what the church is there for — not just the building — but the people who are the church. We’re there to share Christ’s message.”