Nonprofit gears up for Mr. and Mrs. Habitat

Joy McKay cites the story of a small child when telling how Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity helps families.
Before moving into a Habitat home, the little girl and her family lived in a rental house which had mold.
“They had tried to clean it up as best they could, but it was obviously still there,” said McKay, executive director.
The little girl was sick all the time with respiratory problems that led to hospitalizations.
McKay noticed a difference after the child’s family moved into a Habitat house, which they helped to build.
“After she moved in, she improved tremendously,” McKay said, adding, “We have lots of stories like that.”
Such stories underscore the importance of a local agency that partners with local families to build decent and affordable homes.
To continue its mission, the nonprofit agency will host a fundraiser called the Mr. and Mrs. Habitat Pageant 2020.
The public is invited to the event which starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. April 4 in Hopkins Arena at Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. A dinner will begin at 7 p.m., with the event at about 7:15 p.m.
Four couples are part of the event. They are:
- John and Libby Headid of Don Peterson & Associates.
- Scott and Christina Meyer of Juice Stop.
- Garry and Tina Clark of the Greater Fremont Development Council and Millard
- Public Schools.
- Ben and Amanda Hutton of S2 Rolloffs and Pinnacle Bank.
The couples are selling tickets, tables and sponsorships, earning a point for every dollar raised. On April 4, they’ll compete in a talent, formal wear and interview and also will have a time of fundraising in the audience that night.
“All those things will combine to come up with their final score to determine the winner,” McKay said.
The winning couple will be crowned: “Mr. and Mrs. Habitat.”
Event tickets are $65 for an individual and $75 after March 15. There are table, event and corporate sponsorships as well.
This year’s fundraiser is similar to the Mr. Habitat event which took place years ago. McKay said that event, hosted for six years, was fun.
But after a while, the agency needed to try something new.
“We got to the point where we were running out of contestants — people who were brave enough to get on stage and were willing to fundraise for Habitat,” McKay said, also noting the commitment involved.
The last three years, Habitat has hosted “Beams and Dreams,” an “America’s Got Talent”-type of show.
“We had three very good years with ‘Beams and Dreams.’ It was a little bit different, but still fun,” McKay said.
The nonprofit is taking a slightly different approach for the 2020 fundraiser.
“It’s a tweak on what we had before,” McKay said, referring to Mr. Habitat.
The reigning Mr. Habitat — Dr. Benjamin Peters of Fremont Family Dentistry — will be one of the event judges. Other judges are: Brenda Wilberding of Midland University; realtor Ashley Fowler, who serves on the Habitat board; and Matt Mueller of First National Bank.
Chris Walz, general manager of Walnut Radio, LLC, will serve as master of ceremonies.
“It’s a major fundraiser, but the focus has always been to have a fun time. It’s not a stuffy event. It’s more of a fun, relaxing time,” McKay said.
The event will include silent and live auctions. It also will have a dessert dash.
With this activity, people at each table make a bid. The highest bidder gets to select the dessert of choice first and chooses a runner from that table to quickly retrieve the sweet treat.
Those interested in attending the event may purchase tickets on fremonthabitat.org.
Launched in 1993, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is working on two townhomes (four units) that were set for completion in 2019, but went behind schedule due to flooding last year.
Once those are completed, the local Habitat chapter will have completed 88 homes in the Fremont area.
“We’re starting two homes this spring as well,” she said.
McKay pointed out that families buy the homes and must help to build them. Homes are purchased via zero-interest loans which makes the payment more affordable.
“Over 30 years, we get that money back, but we still need to keep bringing money in to build each year, because it’s not cheap to build a house, even with volunteer labor and the discounts we get,” McKay said.
The cost of building materials continues to rise.
Companies do give the agency great deals and donate items, but there still is a cost, she said.
McKay also pointed out that once people purchase the homes, they pay real estate taxes.
“Our families pay over $130,000 in real estate taxes every year,” McKay said, adding, “They’re giving back to the community by making mortgage payments like anybody else.”
McKay also said many of the homes that Habitat builds are on vacant lots or on lots where properties needed to be demolished and the previous tax bases on them were very low.
She also points out studies which show that the stability of home ownership can make a difference in a child’s education and future.
McKay cites the examples of Dr. Trino Nuño, a dentist, and Jose Nuño, a physician assistant, whose family became the first Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity homeowners in 1994.
And she points out the situation involving the little girl whose health improved after her family moved into a Habitat home.
McKay hopes area residents will attend the fundraiser.
“We’d love to have people come to our event and learn more about Habitat and have a great evening,” she said.
Anyone who’d like to donate an auction items may call the agency at 402-721-8771 or email at info@fremonthabitat.org.