Nonprofit gears up for Mr. and Mrs. Habitat

Launched in 1993, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is working on two townhomes (four units) that were set for completion in 2019, but went behind schedule due to flooding last year.

Once those are completed, the local Habitat chapter will have completed 88 homes in the Fremont area.

“We’re starting two homes this spring as well,” she said.

McKay pointed out that families buy the homes and must help to build them. Homes are purchased via zero-interest loans which makes the payment more affordable.

“Over 30 years, we get that money back, but we still need to keep bringing money in to build each year, because it’s not cheap to build a house, even with volunteer labor and the discounts we get,” McKay said.

The cost of building materials continues to rise.

Companies do give the agency great deals and donate items, but there still is a cost, she said.

McKay also pointed out that once people purchase the homes, they pay real estate taxes.