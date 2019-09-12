New York Times Bestselling Author Bob Goff will speak at the Hope Center for Kids Gala this month.
The 12th annual event, called “Future Hope Rising,” benefits The Hope Center for Kids in Omaha and Fremont.
Area residents are invited to the gala on Sept. 27 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The formal evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m., featuring Goff.
Goff is the author of the New York Times bestselling books “Love Does” and “Everybody Always.” He calls himself a “recovering lawyer” because after practicing law for 25 years, then becoming the Honorary Consul to Uganda, he gave up his law firm to pursue writing and speaking full time.
Called an “encourager to millions,” he spoke at The Hope Gala in 2014.
The annual gala is designed to celebrate the transformational work The Hope Center for Kids does in Omaha and Fremont and help fund the nonprofit’s year-round programs that impact more than 2,500 children, youth and families.
“This year’s gala is going to give insight to the heart of Hope, showing attendees what has rooted Hope in the past and revealing the exciting direction Hope is going in the future,” said Lou Valla of Fremont, annual fund officer.
Individual tickets are $125, or a table of 10 is $1,000. Sponsorship levels range from $1,500 to $10,000 and can be secured at hopecenterforkids.com.
Valla is excited about the evening.
“We’re thrilled to welcome author Bob Goff whose books have had me laughing and crying on the same page! I’m sure that’s the case for many,” she said. “He’s such an encouragement of becoming love in a world full of setbacks, of unleashing hope in your life, becoming someone who knows your purpose and keeps going.”
Valla recalls some of Goff’s inspiration.
“He has said, ‘How you respond to challenges will determine if you have what it takes to accomplish big things in life,’” Valla pointed out, adding, “That’s very similar to what we hope to breathe into the lives of Hope youth day in and day out.”
Valla stresses principles taught at the center.
“We want our kids to know that their ambitions aren’t just going to fall into their laps,” she said. “They’re going to require big steps of action. This is something Bob communicates so well and it’s also why we’re excited some of our youth will be in attendance to hear from him.”
VIP guests will have the opportunity to meet Goff before the program begins.
“I hope more of our friends in Fremont will consider coming to experience the power of Hope first-hand,” she said. “Our kids are there, welcoming guests, visiting with tables at dinner and even making their way on stage at one point in the night.
“The special take-home surprise is probably what I’m personally most excited for. A lot of love went into this project and it really has me in tears just thinking about it.”
A former Fremonter, the late Rev. Ty Schenzel and his wife, Terri, started the Hope Center for Kids in Omaha in 1998. In the fall of 2014, a program began at the Fremont Nazarene Church.
Fremont’s Hope Center moved to its permanent location at 555 W. 23rd Street in 2015.
The Hope Center for Kids works to inspire hope in the lives of youth and children through education, employability, collaboration and faith.
For more information about the gala, contact Emily Gerhardt at (402) 341-4673, ext. 1028 or egerhardt@hopecenterforkids.com.