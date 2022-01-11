Spinners and weavers guild will provide demonstrations at library

Fremont area spinners and weavers guild, “Spinners Web,” will host “Back to the Basics” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Keene Memorial Library’s auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
The event will feature members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using hand-spun and commercial yarns.
Guests also can view the library’s spinning, weaving, knitting, and other fiber arts books available for check-out. Anyone with questions may contact guild member Patty Wilson at 402-377-1150, evenings, or pwilson0303@gmail.com.