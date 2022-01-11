 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Spinners and weavers guild will provide demonstrations at library

  • 0
Local News

Fremont area spinners and weavers guild, “Spinners Web,” will host “Back to the Basics” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Keene Memorial Library’s auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The event will feature members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using hand-spun and commercial yarns.

Guests also can view the library’s spinning, weaving, knitting, and other fiber arts books available for check-out. Anyone with questions may contact guild member Patty Wilson at 402-377-1150, evenings, or pwilson0303@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five reasons why you should be eating more oregano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News