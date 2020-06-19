A different type of miracle

My 9-year-old grandson, Matthew, seemed especially excited.

Mike and crew directed me to their bathroom.

I opened the door and there she was — a little, brown-and-white terrier-mix pup with big ears and worried-looking eyes.

Well, what would you think if a fuzzy-haired lady suddenly wanted to make friends with you?

Mike and Rachel bought me the female pup, who’s probably about 7 months old.

Rachel, Matthew and his cousins, Selah and Kaiah, even made the trip to Lincoln to get the puppy earlier in the day.

The pup seemed leery of me, so Rachel picked her up and sat down.

I put out my hand to pet the puppy — who growled at me.

Oh boy.

Had the puppy only bonded to Rachel? Would the pup bond with me?

Rachel put the shaking puppy in my arms. I kept petting her wiry fur as Mike drove us to my house.

Daisy waddled up to the pup, who didn’t want anything to do with her — at first.

Being a wise dog, Daisy gave the new puppy her space and they’re getting along OK.