A different type of miracle

I’ve always believed that God has a sense of humor and a tender heart.
I know he’s heard my plea, which in the last few years, has gone something like this:
“Please God, I just need a miracle.”
And God has graciously helped me so many times.
Then last week, I got a different kind of miracle.
It began after I learned that my beloved beagle, Daisy, has cancer, which has spread.
I adopted Daisy in 2014 and my good-natured, former fence-climbing dog has given me more than one column from her escapades.
Daisy is somewhere between 10 and 12 years old now and she’s had a pretty good life at the home I call McKeighan Manor.
I’m hoping to make her last days as comfortable and happy as I can.
In the meantime, I’ve broken the news to family members, including my son, Mike, and daughter-in-law, Rachel.
Mike called last Friday night.
“Are you at home?” he asked.
No, I was taking a walk. Mike wanted me to walk to his house, then changed his mind and picked me up in his car.
“I have somebody I want you to meet,” he said.
My 9-year-old grandson, Matthew, seemed especially excited.
Mike and crew directed me to their bathroom.
I opened the door and there she was — a little, brown-and-white terrier-mix pup with big ears and worried-looking eyes.
Well, what would you think if a fuzzy-haired lady suddenly wanted to make friends with you?
Mike and Rachel bought me the female pup, who’s probably about 7 months old.
Rachel, Matthew and his cousins, Selah and Kaiah, even made the trip to Lincoln to get the puppy earlier in the day.
The pup seemed leery of me, so Rachel picked her up and sat down.
I put out my hand to pet the puppy — who growled at me.
Oh boy.
Had the puppy only bonded to Rachel? Would the pup bond with me?
Rachel put the shaking puppy in my arms. I kept petting her wiry fur as Mike drove us to my house.
Daisy waddled up to the pup, who didn’t want anything to do with her — at first.
Being a wise dog, Daisy gave the new puppy her space and they’re getting along OK.
I don’t know much about the new pup’s background, except that she had a previous owner.
The pup already had a name.
What’s the pup’s name?
Are you ready for this?
Her name is Miracle.
And she’s making herself right at home. She sits on my cushy, turquoise-colored chair while I write and edit copy.
I think it’s very nice that she lets me sit on the chair, too.
At night, she leaps onto my bed and barks, letting me know it’s time to rub her tummy before she dozes off.
She needs her beauty sleep, you know.
Actually, she’s pretty cute.
I’ve been told she’s mix of terrier and shih tzu. I can’t see the shih tzu, but I sure see the terrier.
And the way she hops, I think she must be part kangaroo, too.
Please don’t think I’m forgetting about Daisy. I love her like crazy. She’s been sleeping more these days, but she hasn’t lost her beagle appetite or ability to be in another room and still hear me open the refrigerator door.
I’m so grateful to God for creating such wonderful animals.
A dog doesn’t care if you’re tall or short or rich or poor. Dogs don’t care if you’re having a bad hair day.
Dogs see people the way we should see each other — not with our eyes, but with our hearts.
To me, they’re one of God’s greatest, four-legged examples of unconditional love.
Probably because Bible writers lived during ancient times — when dogs weren’t always viewed so favorably — they didn’t write great things about canines.
Consider this with a warning, because one of these verses is kind of disgusting:
- “Anyone who is among the living has hope — even a live dog is better off than a dead lion!” Ecclesiastes 9:4.
- “As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly.” Proverbs 26:11.
- “Like one who seizes a dog by the ears is a passerby who meddles in a quarrel not his own.” Proverbs 26:17.
Please understand — nobody should grab a dog by the ears.
That’s cruel and wrong.
But I believe the Holy Spirit has brought this Old Testament verse to my mind several times to help me avoid arguments.
Are dogs mentioned in the New Testament?
Yes.
The Gospels of Matthew and Mark mention a woman with lots of faith, who seems to understand how dogs operate.
At this point in time, Jesus is in the region of Tyre and Sidon when a Canaanite woman from that area comes crying out to him.
“Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly,” she says.
Jesus says nothing.
Christ’s disciples urge him to send the woman away, because she keeps crying out after them.
Then Jesus says something I find curious.
“I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel,” Christ says.
In other words, his focus was on a certain group of people.
The woman remains persistent.
After all, she’s a mom.
She kneels before Christ.
“Lord, help me!” she says.
That’s when Jesus makes a comment about dogs.
“It is not right to take the children’s bread and toss it to the dogs,” he says.
The woman persists.
“Yes, it is, Lord,” she says. “Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from the master’s table.”
Wait a minute.
Was Jesus calling the woman a dog?
My pastor says Jesus was testing her.
I think she passed the test.
Jesus is obviously amazed.
“Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted,” he says.
And her daughter is healed at that moment.
It was a miracle.
As I sit in my chair writing, I look down and see a little pup named, Miracle, dozing in my lap.
And I’m amazed that more than 2,000 years ago Jesus performed a miracle after a dog analogy.
All it took was a tenacious mom, who knew something about canine behavior.
She wasn’t afraid to be humble, which probably was helped by her desperation.
But the end, this faith-filled mom, motivated by love, got the answer to her request.
Don’t you wonder what happened later?
Did this woman tell other people what Jesus had done for her daughter?
Did the girl grow up so grateful to a mother, who never gave up?
Did they ever give a few extra crumbs to some dogs?
Today, I hope we know that Jesus rewards love and trust with more than a few crumbs.
As the Apostle Paul writes in a letter to the Corinthians: “My God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”
Sometimes, I think God supplies us with something extra.
In my case, it’s a furry little pup who:
Likes sharing a little bit of my toast.
Enjoys racing through the backyard.
And who’s proving to be a little miracle in her own right.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
