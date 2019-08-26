{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Fremont After Five Connection will meet at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at Midland University’s Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Sheila Sookam will take about “At Risk Youth.” Music will be provided by Bryan Nelson.

Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will speak on “Life is Full of Detours: The Challenge is How We Handle Them.” She is a farmer’s wife and she loves to travel.

Cost of the buffet dinner is $14. To make a reservation, call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by Sept. 3. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

